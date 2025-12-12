Centre boosts Ujjwala scheme with 25 L new connections; Assam tops 51 L beneficiaries

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), launched in May 2016 to provide deposit-free LPG connections to women from poor households, has achieved another milestone with the Centre approving 25 lakh additional free LPG connections under the scheme.

The move aims to expand access to clean cooking fuel, particularly in rural and remote areas where reliance on firewood and other conventional fuels remains high.

According to official data, 10.33 crore LPG connections have been released under PMUY across India so far. In Assam, the figure stands at 51.02 lakh connections, contributing to a total of 92.24 lakh domestic LPG connections in the state and an impressive 115.8% household LPG coverage.

Officials said the expanded allocation reinforces the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment, improved health outcomes, and reduction of household drudgery. Despite strong uptake in urban centres, authorities believe there is “substantial opportunity” to transition rural households to clean cooking fuel.

Who can apply

Adult women from poor households with no existing LPG connection in the family are eligible. Applications are processed based on a Deprivation Declaration, which is verified by the District Ujjwala Committee.

Required documents include KYC forms, Aadhaar of all adult family members, bank details of the applicant, and—if applicable—proof of address or family composition documents. Migrant households can apply using self-declaration in place of address or family composition proof.

How to apply

Applications can be submitted at any LPG distributorship, through pmuy.gov.in, or via the nearest Common Service Centre (CSC).

Benefits for new beneficiaries

Beneficiaries under the extended scheme will receive a free LPG connection, which includes:

Deposit-free cylinder and pressure regulator

Suraksha hose

Domestic Gas Consumer Card (DGCC)

Administrative charges

LPG stove and first refill supplied free of cost by Oil Marketing Companies

Applicants may choose between 14.2 kg or 5 kg (single or double bottle) connections. No caste certificate is required, but biometric Aadhaar authentication is mandatory.

Steady rise in LPG usage

Officials highlighted that LPG consumption among PMUY households has shown steady growth, rising to 4.47 refills per annum in FY 2024–25, up from 3.01 refills in FY 2019–20, reflecting gradual behavioural shift toward cleaner cooking.

With the latest expansion, the government aims to accelerate this transition and further close the gap between urban and rural access to clean cooking fuel.