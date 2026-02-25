CDOE at AdtU Sets New Standard for Integrated Online Higher Education

Guwahati, Feb 25: Assam down town University’s Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) is redefining what online learning can be. With live faculty-led classes, campus access, and participation in university placement drives, AdtU Online students remain fully connected to the university experience.

At AdtU, the approach is simple: One University, One Standard; ensuring online learners are treated no differently from their on-campus peers.

Prof. Mahendra Kumar Modi, Executive Dean, emphasized the university's commitment to equal treatment: "Our online learners aren't in a separate category. They're AdtU students with the same access to faculty, facilities, and future opportunities. When employers come to campus, our online students are right there alongside everyone else."

Backed by AdtU’s NAAC A+ accreditation, the university ensures that academic standards remain consistent across both on-campus and online programmes.

"In today's fast-evolving global knowledge economy, lifelong learning and upskilling are no longer optional; they are essential," said Dr. Mala Dutta, Director, CDOE. "AdtU Online isn't just about flexibility, it's about ensuring every learner, regardless of location or circumstance, has access to the same quality education, faculty engagement, and career pathways that define the AdtU experience."

What AdtU Online Offers?

AdtU Online enhances the digital learning experience through live, faculty-led classes that encourage real-time interaction and academic engagement. Online learners are given access to campus facilities and participate in university placement drives alongside on-campus students. The programmes follow a structured, UGC-aligned learning model supported by mentorship, assessments, and dedicated student support services, ensuring both flexibility and academic rigor.

Programmes & Fee Structure

AdtU Online currently offers BBA, BCA, MCA, and MBA programmes designed for flexible learning. The total course fee for BBA, BCA, and MCA is ₹90,000, with a one-time payment option of ₹36,000, while the MBA programme is priced at ₹1,00,000 with a one-time payment option of ₹39,000. These programmes are tailored for working professionals, students in remote areas, and learners seeking quality higher education without disrupting their existing commitments.

About AdtU Online (CDOE)

The Centre for Distance and Online Education at Assam down town University delivers industry-aligned online degree programmes with live teaching, structured academic support, and integrated campus engagement.

For admissions and inquiries: [email protected] | 1800 103 8396 | www.adtuonline.in









