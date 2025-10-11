CARS24: Best used Car Platform to buy a car in India

The used car market has gained massive momentum in the past few years, with a lot of first-time buyers leaning towards used cars for various purposes. These can include acquiring a car for training to become better adept at driving, or simply choosing an upgraded used vehicle that offers the features and benefits of a newer, more expensive counterpart at a budget.

However, opting for a used vehicle can often raise concern, owing to the fact that transparency about the car’s past may sometimes be obfuscated by sellers in order to gain higher profits. Some of these concerns can be a verified service history, the actual number of previous owners, any pending legal cases or outstanding fines, and, most importantly, the condition of the vehicle. While these concerns can be challenging, innovative, tech-backed solutions have emerged in the form of specialised used car platforms that offer more than just an easy buying experience for used cars.

From a vast inventory of multi-brand cars to extensive quality checks, warranty plans that rival those of new cars, return policies, and end-to-end services like assisted RC transfers, online used car platforms can eliminate all these challenges. However, there is one platform that is designed from the ground up to be customer-friendly, and leads the way with tailored services that make used car ownership accessible, affordable, and hassle-free.

CARS24: The Revolutionary, Visionary, and Leading Used Car Platform

CARS24 began its journey in 2015, and since then, they have successfully transacted over 10 lakhs cars, including those in the elite car category, enabling it to have amassed massive data. With the largest data set in the used car business, they have refined and tailored their offerings, keeping the customer at the forefront of their development cycle, making them the best used car platform in India. Let’s delve into the services offered by CARS24 and how lakhs of customers have been drawn to the platform, especially those who were seeking their first car.

The Widest Inventory, Assured Vehicles, and the Best Combination of a D2C and Marketplace Model

CARS24 lists used cars from a variety of brands in the country, including but not limited to Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, and even the likes of Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Porsche, etc. This gives buyers the ability to browse a multitude of used cars, from preferred manufacturers, all the way to desired features, including specific requirements, such as fuel type, body type, transmission type, etc. Along with their own pre-inspected inventory, CARS24 also incorporates a marketplace model, where verified individual sellers can list their used cars for sale, enabling a wider inventory, especially for those looking for a direct deal.

300+ Point Detailed Physical Inspection that Instils Confidence

Quality comes first at CARS24; that’s why each used car listed from their inventory undergoes a thorough 300+ point inspection. This involves examining the critical components of the car, such as the engine, transmission, suspension, and other mechanical components, to derive insights into the vehicle’s condition. Alongside critical components, other parts, such as the exterior and bodywork, are examined for paint differences, panel gaps, dents, dings and scratches. The interior and electrical components receive the same level of comprehensive inspection, including things like dashboard lights, and other features such as the infotainment system, ensuring buyers can make an informed decision. All of the findings are listed in a detailed inspection report, made readily available for buyers.

Warranty Plans You Just Can’t Resist

A common hassle when buying a used car through traditional methods is the lack of security. Nobody wants to look forward to unexpected breakdowns or unforeseen expenses with their purchase. To counter such challenges, CARS24’s CARE+ offers warranty plans that extend up to 3 years, or 45,000 km, and covers the maximum number of components when compared to other players in the market, which offer limited coverage on components and number of kilometres. Not just this, the CARE+ extended warranty plans also come with additional features, such as 24/7 Roadside Assistance (RSA), annual vehicle servicing, and assured buyback, all at no added cost. This ensures your used car ownership journey is secure, and from start to finish, and when you wish to part with the car, you get a guaranteed amount when you return in, providing added peace of mind throughout the journey.

Home Test Drives for Added Convenience

In today’s bustling lifestyle, time is a commodity that is rather scarce. Finding time to test out multiple cars by visiting a used car showroom may not be on the menu for everyone. However, with CARS24, even test drives are made convenient by ensuring you can experience the car of your choice, directly at home. Instead of walking out the door and visiting a hub, you can simply walk out of your home and get straight into the vehicle you wish to test out. This not only adds convenience but also saves valuable time.

Don’t Like It? No Problem, Send it Back: Up to 7 Day Returns Policy

Sometimes, even when everything else goes right, your purchase may not fit like a glove as you had expected it to. However, if that does happen with you, and you feel the car doesn’t fit your requirements, you can benefit from CARS24’s no-questions-asked up to 7-day return policy and get your money back. While other platforms do offer a similar service, however not for as long a duration as CARS24, there may be a fee deducted when you choose to return, but that is not the case with CARS24. Drive it away with confidence, and return it if you don’t like it with peace of mind.

Stand in Queue at a Petrol Pump, Not at Your Local RTO: End-to-end RC Transfer Services

One of the biggest causes of concern when buying used, and a huge legal and security liability, is ensuring your vehicle gets registered in your name. However, this process can prove to be cumbersome, tiring, and complicated, especially for first-time buyers who have not experienced the process before. But when you buy from CARS24, you don’t need to stress over the ownership transfer process; CARS24 handles the process end-to-end for you.

Stress-free Financing that Doesn’t Hurt the Pocket

Used car purchases have traditionally not been accompanied by financing options, and hence, have deterred many buyers. However, CARS24 not only offers easy financing options but has tailored its offerings to ensure a pocket-friendly used car ownership experience. Their offerings include loan tenures of up to 6 years, flexible EMIs, and up to zero down payment options for eligible buyers, enhancing accessibility for car buyers.

Driving Trust, Value, and Innovation: Why CARS24 is the Undisputed Leader in India’s Used Car Market

As India’s used car market continues its rapid expansion, projected to grow at a CAGR of over 15% and outpace the new car market by 2027, platforms like CARS24 are not just riding the wave but defining its direction. Whether you're a first-time buyer learning the ropes or a seasoned car enthusiast seeking value, CARS24 ensures that your used car journey is as rewarding as buying new, if not more. With a sharp focus on consumer trust, digital convenience, and holistic service offerings, CARS24 has transformed the used car buying experience from a gamble into a guarantee.

From a vast, multi-brand inventory and rigorous 300+ point inspection to industry-leading warranty plans and hassle-free returns, CARS24 addresses every possible concern that a used car buyer might face, making it the best platform in the country for buying used cars.





(The views, opinions, and claims in this article are solely those of the author’s and do not represent the editorial stance of The Assam Tribune)