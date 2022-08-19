Broadband services in Guwahati: Here's a list of top 6 service providers

Guwahati: A good broadband connection is must in this technologically advanced era. The most basic power of a broadband connection is its limitless access to the internet. The service providers have come up to support this new need in places that aren't developed in terms of the internet connection and facilities, with various kinds of plans.

Here is a list of some amazing broadband services that are available in Guwahati curated for you to choose the one that suits your needs.

Axomnet Broadband Pvt. Ltd

Axomnet Broadband Pvt. Ltd is an internet service provider in Guwahati, Assam. They offer services like Fiber optic, Broadband, Commercial Internet service, Internet Services and Networking Service. Axomnet Broadband is one of the leading businesses in the Wifi Internet Service Providers.

Address: R.G. Baruah Road, 5th Byelane, Apurba Sinha Path, Guwahati, Assam 781003

Contact no: 8011000510

M-NET

M-net is one of the internet service providers that are easily accessible. They are the first to deploy internet communication in Guwahati. M-Net is available in locations ranging from Beltola to Rajgarh.

Address: 5th Floor, Royale Arcade, Dr B Baruah Rd, Kasturba Nagar, Part II, Sarania Hills, Guwahati, Assam 781007

Contact no. 9859900333, 9859920750

Website: https://www.mnetconnect.com/

SOFTCROP IT



Softcrop IT provides high speed broadband internet connection to Corporate and home users. They offer services like Fiber optic, Broadband, Wireless, Commercial Internet service, Network Service, Server Solution, Virtual Private Network, VPN Service, etc. at an affordable price.

Address: Syed Market 1st floor, Opposite Bata Showroom Bhangagarh, GS Road, Guwahati

Contact no. 9864272137 8749822449

Website: http://softcropit.com/

Shree Northeast Connection & Services

Shree Northeast Connect & Services in Chandmari, Guwahati is a reliable name in the industry as they aim to deliver the best services to its customers.

Address: Bamunimaidan, Guwahati, Assam 781003

Contact no. 8011310434

Website: http://www.neconnect.in/

Alliance Broadband Services Pvt Ltd.

Alliance Broadband Services Pvt Ltd is an internet service provider in Guwahati that have a variety of services for its customer from Technical support, to Broadband, to Email Marketing and Facebook Ads they provide everything under one roof.

Address: Domino's Pizza, opp. Lokhra Rd, Ada Gudam, Lal Ganesh, Guwahati, Assam 781034

Contact no: 1800 123 7857

NGC Plans

NGC has become one of the leading broadband service providers in Guwahati. They claim to provide the best broadband and wifi connection services in Guwahati. Their aim is to be Assam's top broadband service provider.

Address: Misti Mukh and Life Pharmacy Building, Top Floor, Chariali, Ulubari, Guwahati, Assam 781007

Contact no: 8486033361

Website: https://www.ngcbroadband.com/