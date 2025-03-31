Breaking news, expert analysis & more – all at your fingertips!

For decades, The Assam Tribune has been the trusted voice of the state and the Northeast, delivering credible, in-depth journalism. Now, with our ePaper, staying informed is easier, faster, and more convenient than ever.

Whether you’re a student preparing for competitive exams, a working professional keeping up with market trends, or a news enthusiast eager for the latest updates, our ePaper subscription brings you a world of benefits.

For over 80 years, The Assam Tribune has been the region’s most respected newspaper. By subscribing, you support quality journalism that upholds truth and integrity.

Get news anytime, anywhere

With The Assam Tribune ePaper, access the latest news at your fingertips on your smartphone, tablet, or laptop. Whether you’re at home, in the office, or traveling, stay connected to current affairs without missing a beat. With real-time updates, be the first to know about major developments shaping Assam and the world.

In-depth coverage

Stay ahead with exclusive reports, editorials, and expert opinions on politics, business, sports, and culture. Our ePaper offers in-depth analyses, investigative stories, and comprehensive coverage of events in Assam, the Northeast, and beyond—keeping you well-informed and empowered. From breaking news alerts to daily headlines, our ePaper ensures you stay ahead.

Eco-friendly

Go paperless and contribute to a greener future. By choosing the digital format, you reduce paper waste while still enjoying a high-quality reading experience. No more cluttered newspaper piles—just one-click access to the latest news.

Enhanced digital features

Enjoy an interactive reading experience with advanced digital features like zoom-in options for better readability, bookmark & highlight important articles, download and save for offline reading and searchable archives to access past editions easily. Unlike free digital news platforms, our ePaper offers an ad-free experience so you can focus on what matters - credible, unbiased journalism.

Affordable & convenient subscription plans

Our ePaper offers flexible monthly and yearly plans, designed to fit every reader’s needs. Enjoy uninterrupted access to Assam’s most trusted newspaper—without stretching your budget. Get access to reasonable monthly and yearly subscription plans, ensuring that you never miss out on the news that matters to you.

Subscribe Now!

So what are you waiting for? Stay ahead with Assam’s most trusted newspaper. Subscribe to The Assam Tribune ePaper today and experience news in a smarter, faster, and more convenient way!

Stay updated. Stay informed and stay ahead!