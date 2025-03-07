Brahmaputra Board’s awareness programme on River & Water conservation held in Guwahati

Guwahati, Mar 7: Brahmaputra Board on 6th March organized an awareness programme on River and Water conservation at P.C.P.S Girls' Polytechnic in Bamunimaidan, Guwahati. The programme, themed "Involving Youths/Students on the theme of River and Water Conservation," featured a packed schedule filled with informative sessions and interactive activities. The programme aimed to educate and inspire the younger generation to take an active role in safeguarding the region's precious water resources.

Sh. Nitul Talukdar, Assistant Engineer at the Brahmaputra Board, welcomed the students, emphasizing the importance of their participation in preserving the environment. A soulful Borgeet performance by Pradipta Choudhary added a cultural touch, followed by the felicitation of esteemed guests and the traditional lighting of the lamp.

Sh. Gobinda Ram Kalita, Lecturer and HoD of the Civil Engineering Department, addressed the students, highlighting the critical role of civil engineering in water resource management. Er. Siddharth Arora, Scientist-B from the National Institute of Hydrology, delivered a compelling presentation on the "Importance of conservation of River and river regime," providing valuable insights into the ecological significance of rivers.

A highlight of the event was the address by Sh. Shri Nripendra Kumar Sarma, Former Secretary of Public Health Engineering, Assam, who shared his extensive experience and knowledge on water conservation. Students were also given a practical demonstration on the Brahmaputra Board's work and the basics of river and water sample testing.

Dr. Nazrul Haque, Principal of PCPS Girls Polytechnic, addressed the students, further emphasizing the importance of water conservation. The program also recognized the talent and dedication of students through the disbursement of prizes and certificates to winners of essay and quiz competitions.

Sh. Basanta Kumar Deka, Chief Engineer of the Brahmaputra Board, delivered the concluding address, urging students to become ambassadors for water conservation. A vote of thanks was offered by the Brahmaputra Board, followed by a symbolic plantation drive, signifying the commitment to a greener future.

The Brahmaputra Board's initiative to engage students in river and water conservation was highly appreciated by the college faculty and students alike. The program successfully instilled a sense of responsibility and awareness among the young participants, empowering them to become active contributors to the sustainable management of water resources. The event underscored the importance of collaborative efforts in protecting the region's rivers and ensuring a water-secure future for generations to come.