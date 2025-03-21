Boutiques of India Spring Edit Exhibition starts in Guwahati

Guwahati, Mar 21: Country's one of the most prestigious and premium exhibitions in the country, Boutiques of India (BOI) Spring Edit Exhibitions starts at Vivanta By Taj at Khanapara in Guwahati on Friday and will conclude on Saturday March 22. BOI two days long 40th Edition Of "Fashion & Lifestyle" Exhibitions inaugurated by Chief Guest Social Entrepreneurs, Founder and CEO of The Looms Ecopreneur Federation Mrs. Alakananda Das, Chairperson (Elect) FICCI Ladies Organisation (Northeast Chapter) Rashmi Manchanda as Guest of Honor in presence of Director of Boutiques of India Exhibition Smt. Mira Devi Aggarwal, Founder & CEO Boutiques of India Exhibition Sanjjay Aggarwal along with other dignitaries were present. Keeping Upcoming festive seasons in mind BOI brings Special collections for Bihu, Eid and Gangour Teej from across the country exclusively for Guwahati.

Boutiques of India Exhibitions brings this exclusively curated show featuring Fashion, Bridal wear, Home Decor, Handloom, Jewellery, Accessories, Kids wear along with Men's wear. The Exhibition is open from 11 AM to 9 PM with a free entry to all. The two-day long Exhibition has more than 40 stalls and celebrates designer dresses, jewelleries, home décor products, apparels, accessories and others from across the States of the country to benefit the changing trends of fashion and lifestyle. The brands are hand-picked from across the country, keeping in mind the local taste in fashion with premium brands from all over the country. Few of the designers and jewellers associating with us are Sawan sukha, Roop Shringar Sarees, Suman Nathwani Kolkata, Aavama jewellers, Ivara, Royal Jewels and many more.

Apart from curating lifestyle exhibitions, BOI in its every edition dedicates space and does activities for charity. The highlight of this edition is the charity of designer clothes for the needy to enable them to celebrate their festivals and occasions in style.

'Many NGOs working primarily for women have benefited through us. Be it building a school for underprivileged or donating cycles, rations, study material, food, water purifier or providing free stalls to handmade products to support NGO, BOI always behave responsibly towards the society' said Sanjjay Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Boutiques of India Exhibitions.

He said BOI is not only a place to shop but is also a business platform for many small budding entrepreneurs who have dreams to do something big in life. The two day event will have free entry and will be open for all giving a good opportunity for the shoppers to fulfil their requisites.