Black Tiger Cement Reveals the Name Behind “Tomar Naam Ki?” — Introducing the ‘King’: Dhalai ka Asli King

Guwahati, October 25, 2025: After weeks of mystery that gripped the Northeast through the viral “Tomar Naam Ki?” campaign, Black Tiger Cement has finally revealed the name everyone has been waiting for — ‘Dhalai King’, it is a new premium variant, engineered exclusively for Dhalai (RCC) applications. The reveal came with a bold proclamation that is already resonating across markets — “My Name is King… Dhalai King. Concrete ka Asli King.”

The launch marks a defining moment for Black Tiger Cement, transforming what began as a cryptic, curiosity-driven teaser into a powerful brand statement of strength and supremacy. The “Tomar Naam Ki?” campaign, which rolled out simultaneously in Assamese, Hindi, and Bengali, became one of the most talked-about marketing movements across the region — with its distinctive question appearing on hoardings, radio jingles, television, and social media. The line, which simply asked “What’s your name?”, sparked intrigue from Guwahati to Tinsukia as audiences speculated about the brand behind the voice.









With the reveal films now airing across TV and digital platforms, the suspense has been replaced by conviction. ‘Dhalai King’ stands as the new symbol of durability, precision, and reliability — qualities that have long defined Black Tiger Cement. The product’s launch not only introduces a specialized cement variant for reinforced concrete work but also reinforces the company’s leadership in the construction segment of Northeast India.

Speaking about this revolutionary concept, Shri Sanjay Kr. Gupta, Managing Partner, GSCL, said,“We started with a question that made everyone look up and think. Today, we reveal the answer with pride — ‘My Name is King… Dhalai King. Concrete ka Asli King.’ This launch signifies more than a new product; it represents our commitment to deliver uncompromised Dhalai performance and strength designed for the builders of the Northeast.”

Purpose-built for Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) structures, Dhalai King brings together advanced formulation and regional compatibility to deliver superior performance. ‘DHALAI KING’ is engineered to make ULTRA STRONG CONCRETE and comes with benefits like Superfast Dhalai, High Density and durability, Optimised Sulphate Resistance and AI driven Quality control. Each bag of ‘Dhalai King’ embodies the brand’s promise of unmatched quality — truly living up to its tagline, “Dhalai ka Asli King.”

Black Tiger Cement is the flagship brand of Northeast India from the cement manufacturing company Goldstone Cements Limited (GSCL). Incorporated in 2007 and led by a team of dynamic visionaries and experienced industry stalwarts, the company has earned its place in India’s competitive construction sector through its unwavering commitment to quality and its pursuit of excellence.

Today, Black Tiger Cement continues to set benchmarks in performance, matching the demands of modern architectural design while earning consumer trust through efficiency, consistency, strength, and reliability — all supported by a robust distribution network and unmatched customer service. With Dhalai King, the brand adds yet another feather to its crown — cementing its position as the region’s true symbol of power and precision in construction.

(The views, opinions, and claims in this article are solely those of the author’s and do not represent the editorial stance of The Assam Tribune)