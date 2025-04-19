Bihar Bhumi Portal: A Comprehensive Guide to Land Record Management

The Bihar Bhumi Portal, initiated by the Government of Bihar under the Department of Revenue and Land Reforms, is a digital platform designed to streamline land-related services and enhance transparency in land record management. Launched as part of the National Land Records Modernization Programme (NLRMP), this portal provides citizens with easy access to land records and associated services, eliminating the need for frequent visits to government offices. This article explores the features, services, benefits, and processes of the Bihar Bhumi Portal, offering a detailed guide for users.

Overview of Bihar Bhumi Portal

The Bihar Bhumi Portal, accessible via biharbhumi.bihar.gov.in, is a user-friendly platform that digitizes land records and related services for Bihar's citizens. It aims to promote e-governance by providing online access to critical land documents such as Jamabandi (Record of Rights), Khasra/Khatauni (land details), Bhumi Naksha (land maps), and mutation applications. The portal ensures transparency, reduces bureaucratic delays, and empowers landowners to manage their property records efficiently.

Objectives of the Portal

● Transparency: Provide accurate and accessible land records to minimize disputes and fraudulent activities.

● Convenience: Enable citizens to access services from home, reducing the need for physical visits to revenue offices.

● Efficiency: Digitize manual processes to speed up services like mutation and land tax payments.

● E-Governance: Align with the Digital India initiative to make government services accessible online.

Key Services Offered by Bihar Bhumi Portal

The portal offers a range of services to cater to the diverse needs of landowners and citizens. Below are the primary services available:

1. Apna Khata (View Land Records)

● Description: Allows users to access their land records, including Khasra (plot number), Khatauni (account details), and Jamabandi (Record of Rights).

● Process:

1. Visit biharbhumi.bihar.gov.in.

2. Click on "Apna Khata Dekhein" (View Your Account).

3. Select your district and tehsil from the interactive map.

4. Choose your Mauza (village) and search using options like:

■ Khata number

■ Khasra number

■ Name of the account holder

■ Mauza-wise list (name or Khasra-based)

5. Click "View" to display the Jamabandi details.

● Use Case: Verifying ownership, checking plot details, or resolving disputes.

2. Bhumi Naksha (Land Maps)

● Description: Provides access to digital land maps for viewing and downloading.

● Process:

1. Go to bhunaksha.bihar.gov.in.

2. Select district, sub-district, circle, Mauza, and land type.

3. View the map and click on a plot to see details.

4. Download the map in PDF format if needed.

● Use Case: Useful for planning, verifying boundaries, or legal documentation.

3. Dakhil Kharij (Mutation)

● Description: Facilitates online applications for mutation (updating land records after transfer or inheritance).

● Process:

1. Visit parimarjan.bihar.gov.in.

2. Log in as a citizen or operator using registered credentials.

3. Select district, circle, and financial year.

4. Fill in details like applicant, plot, buyer, seller, and document information.

5. Preview and submit the application.

6. Check application status using case number, deed number, Mauza, or plot number.

● Use Case: Updating ownership after sale, inheritance, or gift.

4. Land Possession Certificate (LPC)

● Description: Allows users to apply for a Land Possession Certificate, a legal document proving ownership.

● Process:

1. Go to parimarjanplus.bihar.gov.in.

2. Sign in with mobile number and CAPTCHA.

3. Select district and circle, then click "New LPC Application."

4. Enter details like district, circle, Mauza, Khata number, and plot number.

5. Submit the form and track the status via the portal.

● Use Case: Required for loans, property transactions, or legal verification.

5. Online Lagan (Land Tax Payment)

● Description: Enables online payment of land revenue (lagan).

● Process:

1. Visit biharbhumi.bihar.gov.in and select "Online Lagan Tax."

2. Log in with user ID and password.

3. Enter land details (district, block, village, owner name).

4. Verify details and view the due tax amount.

5. Pay using credit/debit card, net banking, or UPI.

6. Download the payment receipt.

● Use Case: Simplifies tax payments and maintains compliance.

6. Jamabandi Panji (Record of Rights)

● Description: Provides access to the Jamabandi register, detailing ownership, plot numbers, and tax information.

● Process:

1. Navigate to the portal and select "Jamabandi Panji Dekhein."

2. Choose district, circle, and Mauza.

3. Enter Khata or Khasra number to view details.

● Use Case: Essential for legal documentation and ownership verification.

7. Register 2 (Jamabandi Copy)

● Description: Offers a certified copy of the Jamabandi register, including lagan and mutation details.

● Process: Follow the same steps as "Apna Khata" and select the Register 2 option.

● Use Case: Useful for legal proceedings or property transactions.

8. Minimum Value Register (MVR)

● Description: Helps users estimate the minimum value of a property for registration purposes.

● Process:

1. Visit bhumijankari.bihar.gov.in.

2. Select "View Flat MVR" from the services menu.

3. Enter details like town, property location, thana code, plot area, and flat area.

4. Click "View MVR" to see the valuation.

● Use Case: Assists in property transactions and tax calculations.

Benefits of Bihar Bhumi Portal

The portal has transformed land record management in Bihar, offering numerous advantages:

● Accessibility: Access land records and services anytime, anywhere, using a computer or mobile device.

● Time-Saving: Eliminates the need for multiple visits to revenue offices, reducing delays.

● Transparency: Digital records reduce the risk of tampering and ensure accurate information.

● Cost-Effective: Minimizes travel and intermediary costs for accessing services.

● Empowerment: Enables rural and urban citizens to manage land-related tasks independently.

● Dispute Resolution: Clear records help resolve ownership and boundary disputes efficiently.

Challenges and Limitations

While the Bihar Bhumi Portal is a significant step forward, it faces some challenges:

● Digital Literacy: Limited awareness and technical skills among rural users can hinder adoption.

● Internet Connectivity: Poor internet access in remote areas may restrict usage.

● Data Accuracy: Some records may still have discrepancies, requiring verification with local authorities.

● Pending Applications: Reports indicate delays in processing applications, such as those on the Bhu-Samadhan Portal, due to administrative bottlenecks.

How to Use the Bihar Bhumi Portal: Step-by-Step Guide

For first-time users, here’s a simplified guide to navigating the portal:

1. Visit the Official Website:

○ Access biharbhumi.bihar.gov.in or related portals like bhunaksha.bihar.gov.in or parimarjan.bihar.gov.in.

2. Register/Login:

○ Register as a public user with your mobile number or log in with existing credentials.

3. Select Service:

○ Choose from options like Apna Khata, Bhumi Naksha, Dakhil Kharij, or LPC.

4. Enter Details:

○ Provide required information such as district, circle, Mauza, Khata/Khasra number, or deed number.

5. Submit and Track:

○ Submit applications or view records, and track application status if applicable.

6. Download/Save:

○ Save records as PDFs or take printouts for reference.

Mobile Apps for Bihar Bhumi

To enhance accessibility, several mobile applications are available on Google Play Store, such as:

● Bihar Land Record: Allows users to view and save Khasra, Khatauni, and Jamabandi details.

● BHR Land Info: Offers tools like area unit converters and property tax calculators.

● Bihar Land Records - Bhumi Dekhein: Provides a fast way to access and save land records in PDF format.

Note: These apps are not officially affiliated with the Bihar Government, and users should verify their authenticity before use.

Security and Privacy

The portal employs security measures to protect user data, such as CAPTCHA verification and secure login processes. However, users are advised to:

● Verify details with local authorities for legal purposes.

● Avoid sharing sensitive information on unofficial apps or websites.

● Check the official websites (biharbhumi.bihar.gov.in, bhumijankari.bihar.gov.in) for authenticity.

Conclusion

The Bihar Bhumi Portal is a transformative initiative that has revolutionized land record management in Bihar. By offering services like Apna Khata, Bhumi Naksha, Dakhil Kharij, and online lagan payments, it empowers citizens to manage their land-related tasks with ease and transparency. Despite challenges like digital literacy and connectivity, the portal’s benefits far outweigh its limitations, making it a vital tool for landowners. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, always refer to official websites or contact the Department of Revenue and Land Reforms.

For further assistance, visit the official helpdesk or contact details provided on biharbhumi.bihar.gov.in.

(The views, opinions, and claims in this article are solely those of the author’s and do not represent the editorial stance of The Assam Tribune)