Biden's predicament

The American election system being a quirky one, it would take more days for the results of the 2022 midterm elections in that nation to be given final shape. However, the broader trend became apparent as the counting of ballots progressed. Traditionally, the party of the sitting President suffers losses in the Houses during midterm elections; for instance, Democrats under Bill Clinton lost 52 Congress seats and eight Senate seats in 1994, while Republicans during the Presidency of Donald Trump lost 40 Congress seats. Thus, sure enough, pollsters had before the voting commenced predicted an overwhelming "red wave" for the Republicans, which would see the Democrats lose the fragile majority they commanded during Biden's first two years by huge numbers in both chambers, thereby making governing harder for the 79-year-old incumbent. The pollsters had based their calculations on the soaring inflation, especially of gas prices, which was presumed to be the dominant issue, as also Biden's extremely low approval rating. Yet, despite such handicaps, Democrats have not performed all that badly, even raising the possibility that they would retain control of the Senate after John Fetterman flipped the key Republican-controlled Pennsylvania seat. Apparently, the extremely divisive abortion rights issue had alienated many Republican woman voters, while former President Donald Trump has not done his party's cause much good by endorsing a number of candidates!

However, even if the pro-Republican wind turns out to be a milder gale rather than an overwhelming storm, there is no doubt that Biden would have his work cut out for him in the next two years. Biden, in his first two years, had an ambitious agenda, which included fighting the coronavirus pandemic, rebuilding the nation's infrastructure, accelerating the switch to green energy to fight climate change, boosting US competitiveness with China and reinstating her as the leader of the free world, aiding Ukraine and energising the NATO, et al. He had achieved much despite having a very slim Congressional majority.

But now, with that control gone, his focus must perforce be on how to preserve his achievements rather than embark on revolutionary new steps, even as he battles to prevent himself from becoming a lame duck President. He will have to simultaneously keep one eye on the 2024 Presidential election and ensure that the Democrats under his leadership at the end of his tenure are empowered enough to give a tough fight to their political adversary. Given the pronouncements of some of the Republican winners it is clear that he will have a difficult time on some aspects of his agenda as in maintaining the current level of financial assistance to Ukraine. Yet, if the Democrats do finally win Georgia and at least retain tenuous control of the Senate, it would boost Biden's chances of successfully steering out of his predicament.