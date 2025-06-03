BetterPlace Health on the Mental Health Impact of ‘Quiet Quitting’ and How Gen Z Is Redefining Work-Life Balance

New Delhi, June 3: Over the past five years, the workplace has undergone a quiet revolution. It’s not being led by CEOs or corporate strategists, but by young employees who are no longer willing to sacrifice their mental health for the sake of productivity. This shift is known as ‘quiet quitting’–a term that went viral on social media and sparked debate in both boardrooms and break rooms.

We had the opportunity to sit down with psychiatrists and psychologists at BetterPlace Health —a leading mental health brand with an in-house team of some of the best psychiatrists in Delhi, to explore how today's workforce is redefining the very idea of work-life balance.

What Is quiet quitting - and why is everyone talking about it?

Quiet quitting refers to doing your job well, but strictly within the boundaries of your job description. It doesn't mean resigning or abandoning your responsibilities–it’s a refusal to go above and beyond for a job role, overextending oneself for extra praise, unpaid labour, or vague promises of future promotions.

The term gained traction on TikTok and quickly resonated with younger professionals who’d grown tired of glorifying hustle culture, hoping to reclaim their time, energy, and emotional bandwidth.

Gen Z's approach to work: A mental health-first philosophy

As explained by the clinical psychologist Ms. Ayushi Paul of BetterPlace Health, Gen Z has grown up in a world of economic uncertainty, climate anxiety, and the burnout of the pandemic-era. Yet they’re also the generation that is most fluent in the language of therapy, boundaries, and emotional well-being. In fact, Gen Z advocates for mental health more strongly than any other generation before them.

Unlike older generations who may have tied self-worth to job titles and work hours, Gen Z views work as just one aspect of a broader, more balanced life. They're more inclined to seek roles that align with their values, prioritise psychological well-being, and push back against exploitative workplace norms.

The hidden mental health toll of doing too much for too long

Many Millennial and Gen X professionals were socialised into a culture that equated burnout with a badge of honour. Working late signified dedication, whereas taking time off was frowned upon. Over time, this mindset led to chronic stress, presenteeism, and emotional exhaustion.

Ms. Lovleena Sharma, a clinical psychologist at BetterPlace Health, shares that they regularly meet clients whose mental health has been compromised by years of people-pleasing, over-functioning, and internalised pressure to excel at everything. These patterns often begin in the workplace, where the expectation to “go the extra mile” becomes the default.

Quiet quitting is, in some ways, a natural resistance. It’s a sign that younger workers are unwilling to repeat the same patterns—and are actively choosing mental health over self-sacrifice.

When quiet quitting becomes a sign of deeper distress

Not all quiet quitting is the same. Ms Sulagna Mondal, a clinical psychologist at BetterPlace Health, explains that sometimes it can be a symptom of a deeper condition: burnout, depression, workplace trauma, or even the early stages of emotional detachment.

If someone who once found meaning in their work now feels apathetic, withdrawn, or resentful, it might indicate more than just a healthy boundary. It’s easy to forget the real questions when you’re fighting against the norm, and when emotional disengagement becomes normal, it’s important to ask, “What’s not being addressed?”

Importance of employee presenteeism over absenteeism

Dr. Sunil Mittal, senior psychiatrist and the head of clinical governance at BetterPlace Health, notes that often employers worry too much about how many hours employees are spending at work, aiming to maximise every minute. However, he argues that the focus should instead be on the output and overall productivity. Employees who feel mentally and professionally supported perform much better than those who merely clock in and out.

A better way forward - What Gen Z is getting right

Dr. Akul Gupta, consultant psychiatrist at BetterPlace Health, observes that the new generation of workers is acutely aware of the pitfalls of presenteeism. Instead of criticising Gen Z for setting boundaries, we should be taking notes. Their approach offers a practical roadmap towards a healthier, more sustainable work culture.

They value flexibility over performative attendance. They speak openly about therapy, challenge toxic leadership, and normalise conversations that older generations were taught to avoid.

Organisations that embrace these shifts are the ones most likely to attract and retain emotionally healthy and high-performing teams.

What comes after this?

Quiet quitting is a wake-up call–it tells us that people are no longer willing to trade their mental health for professional validation. While it is important for future workers to excel in their careers, they also seek a healthier, more balanced approach.

Gen Z is leading this transformation, but they shouldn’t have to do it alone. BetterPlace Health is here to support anyone striving to create a healthier work-life balance with access to some of the best psychologists in Delhi.

