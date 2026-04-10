Best Term Insurance Plans for NRIs: What You Need to Know

Purchasing a house, getting your kid's college expenses sorted, or making retirement plans without any hiccups, being an NRI (Non-Resident Indian) comes with lots of major milestones. Even though you put in your best in a foreign land, your soul and family normally stay connected to India. Therefore, most NRIs are deciding on ways to keep their dear ones secure in various situations.

A term insurance plan is one of the great ways to provide protection. It is a straightforward, cost-effective method to add tranquillity to your life. Here we'll explore the top term insurance plan choices for NRIs and reasons why you shouldn't delay your decision to get one.

Definition of NRI Term Insurance

Basically, NRI term insurance is an agreement made between the insured person and the insurer. The insured person pays a yearly instalment (premium). In exchange, the insurer guarantees to pay a significant sum to the dependents of the insured person if the latter is no longer around to provide for them.

Imagine it as a security blanket. In case the breadwinner of the family dies, the family receives a "death benefit." This amount can be utilised for repaying a house loan, covering monthly expenses, or a child's schooling.

Why Should an NRI Buy a Plan in India?

One might ask, "Why not simply buy a plan from the country where I currently live?" It is indeed possible to buy a plan in the country you live in, but purchasing a policy from India comes with some wonderful advantages, such as:

● It Costs Less: Many times Indian term plans are less expensive than insurance policies in US, UK, and UAE. You can get a higher cover for less money.

● Tax Savings: Paying insurance premiums in India can be used as a deduction (Section 80C) to lower your taxable income in India; besides, the amount your family receives is generally tax-free.

● Global Cover: The plans keep you covered worldwide, so if you move from Dubai to London, your Indian policy will still be active.

● Easy Payouts: In case your family resides in India, receiving the claim amount in India is far quicker and easier than dealing with international transfers.

Top Term Insurance Plans for NRIs in 2026

What could be the best term insurance in India depends on your individual requirements. Here are some best picks available currently are:

1. HDFC Life Click 2 Protect Supreme Plus

This plan has been a bestseller for several reasons. It is highly adaptable and offers you the option to bolster your protection by including a cover for accidental death or a "waiver of premium" in case of diagnosis with a critical illness. Additionally, they provide attractive discounts for women and for nonsmokers.

2. ICICI Pru iProtect Smart

This product has won a reputation for being very straightforward and easy to grasp. It provides cover for major illnesses (such as heart or kidney failures, etc.). Upon the diagnosis of one of these, this policy can pay the insured a lump sum to support hospital expenses.

3. Tata AIA Sampoorna Raksha

It's a big advantage of this plan that it offers a "Whole Life" cover. That means you can be protected until 100 years of age. Besides, an option is also there in this plan such that you get back all your paid premiums if you survive the policy term.

4. Max Life Smart Secure Plus

One of the reasons Max Life is often trusted is its high "claim settlement ratio." It shows that families have hardly faced any issues while getting their claims paid. If you want, you can choose their policies as per your income.

How to Buy Your Plan

It's not necessary to travel to India for purchasing NRI term insurance. Almost all the work can be done remotely from your laptop.

● Check Your Eligibility: The majority of the plans accept individuals between 18 and 65 years.

● Pick Your Sum Assured: It is the total payment your dependents get from the insurer. Generally, you should determine the cover amount to be 10 to 15 times your annual salary.

● Video Medical Test: Several insurers now offer the "tele-medical" option where doctor consults you via a video call to assess your health instead of you visiting the clinic.

● Pay via NRE/NRO Account: You can conveniently pay the premiums using your Indian banking accounts through net banking.

Important Documents You Will Need

For a smooth and speedy process, make sure to have the following documents handy:

● Your Passport and Visa copies.

● Address proof abroad (for example, a utility bill).

● Income details (e.g., the last 3 months of salary slips).

● A recent photo.

Common Terms Made Simple

● Premium: The periodic payment you make to the insurer to keep your policy running.

● Sum Assured: The amount the insurance company will pay in case of your death.

● Nominee: A person (e.g., spouse, parent) nominated to receive the insurance proceeds.

● Riders: Additional coverage features that can be bought for extra protection.

Conclusion

While life throws you curveballs, you can still make sure that your family's life stays on track. One way to do that is by picking the most suitable term insurance plan for you. In that way, no matter how far away you are, your children and parents will always have a support system.

Actually, the wisest moment to get a plan is right now. Your insurance costs will increase as you age. So, the earlier you buy, the longer you can enjoy low rates. Just spend a few moments to explore plans online and select the one that fits your family best. It's definitely one of the most loving gestures you can make to those dear to you.

(The views, opinions, and claims in this article are solely those of the author’s and do not represent the editorial stance of The Assam Tribune)