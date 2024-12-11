Bangladesh installed as 9th favourites to win the 2026 T20 Cricket World Cup

Bangladesh have been installed as the ninth favourites to win the T20 World Cup in 2026 at 126.00 following the first markets for the tournament being revealed.

The odds from Banglabets.com on a Bangladesh upset in the tournament are a long way short of favourites India (2.50), Australia and South Africa (both 5.50) but betting markets do not always dictate how the tournament will go.

The T20 game can be very unpredictable, especially if conditions are tough to play on or players are coming in and out of form. However, there is something very telling in the fact that Afghanistan are seen as a more viable option in this market at 34.00 to win the T20WC.

This comes despite the pair enjoying similar performances in the last T20 World Cup. Bangladesh finished second in Group D, behind South Africa and ahead of Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Afghanistan finished second in Group C, ahead of New Zealand in a very impressive campaign.

The major frustration for Bangladesh was that when they were presented with a chance to take on the best coming in the form of India, Afghanistan and Australia, they lost all three matches. When push came to shove, they ended six points short of India at the top and four behind Afghanistan in second.

Game one in the Super Eights saw Bangladesh slip to a 28 run DLS loss against Australia before they were then hammered by 50 runs in their clash with India. Looking to restore some pride, Bangladesh took on Afghanistan, but they were again beaten, this time by eight runs.

By contrast, Afghanistan beat both Australia and Bangladesh before losing to South Africa in the semi-finals. While they did not make the final, they did manage to get to within a single win of an appearance in the showpiece event.

Bangladesh have been to nine T20 World Cups across their history. A total of 45 games have come and gone, with a winning ratio of just 27.27 coming on the back of 12 wins, 32 defeats and one no result.

Considering the longevity of sides like India, England, Australia, West Indies, Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand, Bangladesh’s lack of trophies is not hugely surprising. However, their win ratio is poor, while their run to the Super Eights in 2007 and 2024 remains their best streak in nine attempts.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan have gone from strength to strength and have gone past Bangladesh in many important metrics. Afghanistan have played in two fewer Finals, while they have made it to the semi-finals, won as many games as Bangladesh (12) in fewer matches, while they have lost 18 times in comparison to 32 for Bangladesh.

Their win ratio stands at 40.00, which is better than any side outside of the established eight cricketing superpowers to have played in more than 20 matches.

While there is cause for optimism for Bangladesh as they continue to build, statistically, they are not the side to back to break the dominance of India, England, the West Indies, Australia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, with the six winning all nine T20 World Cups between them.

The world of cricket is so strong right now that if favourites India, Australia or South Africa do not secure the silverware, then the likes of England, the West Indies, Pakistan, New Zealand and Sri Lanka can step in.

Are Bangladesh next in line? No.

Bangladesh have lost seven of their 12 meetings with Afghanistan. They also have won 36.36% or less against each of the top-eight sides with the exception of England, who they boast a very impressive 75% winning ratio against after four T20 meetings.

With the exception of this very one-sided record against England, Bangladesh have been continually shown they are not in the mix to be seen as a truly top side yet. They are the best of the rest outside of the top-eight and Afghanistan, but is this enough for them?

There is still time between now and the 2026 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, but months before the tournament will quickly turn into weeks and then days.

The conditions at the tournament will suit Bangladesh, with batters and bowlers familiar with the type of wicket they will play on, but they need to move quickly. World Cup cricket is brutal at the best of times, and if Bangladesh do not use the time between now and the start of the tournament in 2026 wisely, then more disappointment awaits them.