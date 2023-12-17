Axel Public School hosts Khel-Kristi Xomaroh 2023

Axel Public School hosted its annual function, Khel-Kristi Xomaroh 2023, with great zeal and fervour. The event commenced with the escorting of esteemed guests by Axel’s NCC Cadets,followed by the formal inauguration of the event by the symbolic cutting of the ribbon and the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, symbolising enlightenment through sports.

The programme, themed "Khel-Kristi Xomaroh," unfolded with the grand parade led by the Students council, followed by 21 flag bearers, signifying its 21 years of glory, success and nurturing of young minds. The procession also included Axel’s NCC Group, and the various performance groups, teachers, and staff, creating a spectacle of unity and enthusiasm.

The melodious rendition of the school anthem resonated, setting the stage for the introduction and felicitation of the chief guest, Ms. Krishna Hazarika Rao, former International Badminton Player, National Champion, Deputy General Manager- HR&A , Oil India Limited ,Guwahati, and guest of honours, Mr. Pradip Timung, ACS, Director of Sports and Youth Welfare, MD of Warehouse Corporation, Assam, Mr. Mayur Bora, former Deputy General Manager, NABARD and an eminent writer and critic, and Mr. Kishore Kumar Choudhury, former Director and Regional Officer, CBSE, Guwahati Region. Their presence added prestige to the occasion.

Following a captivating yoga performance emphasising the importance of a healthy lifestyle, Prasanta Choudhury, Director of Axel Public Society, delivered a warm welcome speech. Mrs. Krishna Hazarika Rao, the chief guest, addressed the audience, sharing insights into the significance of sports in holistic development. The event was also an opportunity to award the Lt. Rishav Choudhury Memorial Award. The award was conferred upon Sarbani Dev of Class XII Humanities. The award was presented by Principal Monti Gogoi Choudhury, recognising Sarbani's remarkable achievement in securing the highest marks in the Class XII Board Exams.

A highlight of the event was the awarding ceremony, where students were honoured for their achievements in individual and group events. Awards were given to the winners of the various Inter House competitions and individual sports which were held in the months of November and December. The winners received trophies, medals and certificates of achievement from the distinguished guests. Teachers also received recognition for special sports from Guest of Honour Kishore Choudhury.

In a heartwarming gesture, the Axel Public School Fraternity extended their appreciation to dedicated staff members who marked a decade of service to the school. The celebration continued with a captivating performance showcasing different sports, paying tribute to India's rich sports heritage and global achievements. From the high-energy beats of cheerleading to the precision of drill displays, the agility of taekwondo, and the strategic prowess of sports like cricket, hockey, badminton, and football – our event promises a dynamic showcase of talent across a wide spectrum of disciplines.

The excitement of a fast-paced cricket match, the finesse of a badminton rally, the power-packed hockey face-offs, and the precision of football goals, all woven together into a tapestry of athleticism. Beyond traditional sports, our event will also feature captivating cheerleading routines, awe-inspiring drill displays, and mesmerising taekwondo performances.

We are thrilled to announce that the sports extravaganza will not only be a showcase of skills but a platform to create hype around the importance of sports in shaping well-rounded individuals.

Initiated in November, this event was a journey of discovery, celebrating the theme of sportsmanship and unearthing the hidden talents of our young students. As we brought it to a close, we reflected on the growth, achievements, and spirit of sportsmanship defined this period.

Axel Public School's Khel Kristi Xomaroh not only celebrated sportsmanship but also inspired students to strive for excellence, fostering a spirit of camaraderie and healthy competition.