Awareness Around Branded Substitute Medicines Is Increasing, PharmEasy Data Shows

New Delhi [India], March 12: Rising healthcare costs continue to strain Indian households, with medicines forming a major share of out-of-pocket spending, particularly for chronic conditions. According to a new survey report by PharmEasy, many consumers end up paying nearly double for the same treatment simply due to brand pricing.

Insights drawn from PharmEasy’s sales data show that users who switched to branded substitutes reported savings of up to 60% , while adoption nearly doubled from 22% in 2024 to 40% in 2025. Medicines used for diabetes, blood pressure, and antibiotics recorded the highest substitution rates. Furthermore, adoption rates are positively correlated with age, with patients aged 56 and older showing the highest preference for branded substitutes.

The findings are further supported by a user survey. 86% of respondents reported noticeable savings, while 89% said they would recommend branded substitutes to friends and family. Importantly, no respondents reported substitutes to be less effective than branded medicines.

Beyond cost reduction, the report notes that affordability supports better treatment continuity, reducing the likelihood of skipped doses or delayed refills. The findings underline how informed medicine choices can play a meaningful role in improving healthcare affordability in India.

Additionally, increased awareness about branded substitutes is gradually changing how patients evaluate their medicine options.

Many consumers are now paying closer attention to the composition of medicines rather than relying solely on brand recognition. Pharmacists and digital health platforms are also playing an important role by providing transparent information and offering substitution options when available.

As more patients become aware that medicines with the same active ingredients can provide similar clinical benefits at a lower price, confidence in these alternatives continues to grow. Over time, this shift in perception may contribute to a more cost-efficient healthcare ecosystem, helping patients manage long-term medical expenses more effectively while maintaining continuity of care.

(The views, opinions, and claims in this article are solely those of the author’s and do not represent the editorial stance of The Assam Tribune)



