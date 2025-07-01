AWA (Xokhi) Bangalore leads plantation drive and Yoga Day celebrations

In partnership with Reforest India, the Assamese Women’s Association (Xokhi), Bangalore, successfully organized a plantation drive at Providence School, Koramangala. Together, we planted 20 fruit saplings, reaffirming our commitment to creating a lasting impact on the environment. We look forward to participating in more such meaningful initiatives in the future.

AWA (Xokhi) also took the lead in celebrating the 11th International Day of Yoga at Cubbon Park. This year’s theme, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” beautifully highlights the profound connection between our personal well-being and the health of our planet.















