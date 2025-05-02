Author Akshat Gupta Delivers Powerful Lecture At 10th Prof Sarat Mahanta Lecture

Guwahati, May 2: “Hindu scriptures are not mythology—they are timeless truths,” asserted renowned author and motivational speaker Akshat Gupta at the 10th Professor Sarat Mahanta Memorial Lecture held at Royal Global University on May 1.

Addressing a packed audience, Gupta passionately urged Indians to rediscover their ancient roots and resist the colonial legacy of undermining their own heritage.

Gupta, best known for his best-selling The Hidden Hindu trilogy, argued that calling Hindu scriptures "mythology" amounts to dismissing them as untruths. “The term ‘mythology’ stems from ‘mithya’—falsehood. When you say our scriptures are myths, you call the Ramayana, Mahabharata, Gita and the Puranas fiction,” he said.

Highlighting the impact of colonialism on cultural identity, Gupta claimed that European colonizers deliberately alienated Indians from their dharma and knowledge systems. He gave historical analogies, including a controversial interpretation of the word “sir,” claiming it stood for “slave I remain” to exemplify psychological subjugation.





















Gupta also pointed out what he called examples of ancient Indian scientific knowledge being overshadowed or appropriated by the West. From the concept of ‘bhugol’ indicating the Earth’s roundness to ‘Navagraha’ temples denoting planetary knowledge, Gupta said much of what is taught as modern science was long known in ancient India. He cited the symbolism of Suryadev’s seven horses as representing the spectrum of light, predating modern optics.

Critiquing the dominance of English in early education, Gupta questioned why children should learn "A for apple" instead of "A for Amba" or "D for dharma." He advocated for a culturally rooted curriculum that reflects India’s spiritual and historical ethos.

The lecture drew a distinguished audience, including Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, who praised the event as a heartfelt tribute to Professor Mahanta. “Centuries of subjugation eroded our self-worth, but our ‘atmavishwas’ is returning,” said the Governor.

The evening began with an invocation song by singer Zublee Baruah and the ceremonial lighting of the lamp. The programme was curated by Professor Upasana Mahanta, dean at Jindal Global University. She shared how her father instilled in her a deep pride in Indian culture.

Eminent personalities from various fields including entrepreneur Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, DGP Harmeet Singh, APSC Chairman Debraj Upadhyay, and noted actors and academics also graced the occasion.