Assam Schoolgirl Huma’s AI Research Earns Global Stage in Azerbaijan

Guwahati, October 25: Huma Abia Kanta, a Class XII student from Royal Global School in Guwahati, Assam, has achieved a remarkable milestone by having her research paper accepted for presentation at the Advancement and Innovation: Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning – I International Scientific-Practical Conference. The prestigious event, hosted by Nakhchivan State University in Azerbaijan on October 30–31, 2025, will feature Huma’s work alongside contributions from postgraduate and doctoral researchers from universities across Asia and Europe.

Huma’s research, titled “Machine Learning-Based Prediction of Phycocyanin Purity from Freeze–Thaw Extraction Parameters Using Regression Models,” explores the application of artificial intelligence in bioprocessing. The study compares six machine learning algorithms to predict the purity of phycocyanin, a high-value blue pigment extracted from microalgae, widely used in food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries. Her findings demonstrate that ensemble methods, specifically Random Forest and XGBoost, achieve an R² score above 0.91, indicating high accuracy comparable to laboratory reproducibility. This predictive model highlights the potential for cost-effective and sustainable bioprocessing techniques, reducing reliance on resource-intensive experimental methods.









Co-authored with Dr. Ankur Pan Saikia of Assam Down Town University, the research leverages open experimental datasets to model how various process parameters—such as temperature, freeze-thaw cycles, and extraction time—influence phycocyanin purity. The work underscores the power of machine learning to optimize bioprocesses, offering insights that could lower production costs and promote environmentally friendly practices in industries dependent on natural pigments.

“This recognition means a lot to me,” Huma shared in an interview. “I’m deeply grateful to my mentor, Dr. Ankur Pan Saikia, for his guidance and support throughout this journey, and to my School Director, Dr. Arup Kumar Mukhopadhaya, for fostering an environment that encourages independent research at my school. This experience has strengthened my resolve to work where technology can make scientific advancements more accessible and sustainable.”

Dr. Ankur Pan Saikia, Huma’s mentor, commended her dedication and intellectual rigor. “Huma’s work blends curiosity with precision,” he said. “Her ability to apply AI to bioprocess modeling is a testament to the potential of young researchers from Northeast India to contribute meaningfully to global scientific discourse.”

“Huma’s success underscores the importance of a research-oriented school ecosystem,” he noted. “Her work proves that with determination, age is no barrier to innovation.”

Huma’s presentation at the Azerbaijan conference is particularly noteworthy, as hers is the only school-level contribution selected for the conference, which primarily features advanced academic research. Her work stands out not only for its technical sophistication but also for its potential to address real-world challenges in sustainable bioprocessing. The conference will provide Huma with a platform to engage with global experts, exchange ideas, and gain insights into the latest advancements in AI and machine learning.

Looking ahead, Huma plans to pursue a degree in Computer Science, with a focus on developing AI-driven solutions for sustainability and data-led innovation. Her journey from a school laboratory in Guwahati to an international conference in Azerbaijan serves as an inspiring example for young students, particularly from Northeast India, demonstrating that passion, mentorship, and access to resources can propel them onto the global stage.

