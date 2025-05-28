Assam Police marks Menstrual Hygiene Day with awareness sessions for women officers

Guwahati, May 28: On World Menstrual Hygiene Day, Assam Police, through its Sishu Mitra Programme, organised an informative programme for Women Police Officers on Menstrual Hygiene Management, in collaboration with Guwahati Police Commissionerate and 10th Assam Police Battalion.

Menstrual Hygiene Day aims to shatter menstrual stigmas and promote awareness about the crucial role of proper menstrual hygiene practices.









Women police personnel often encounter challenges in accessing menstrual hygiene facilities while working in the field. Inadequate menstrual hygiene can lead to severe health issues, making it essential for women in law enforcement to be educated on safe and healthy menstrual practices. Recurring health problems can compromise their professional performance, erode confidence, and negatively impact their mental well-being.

The first session was conducted at the Guwahati Police Commissionerate and the second session was conducted at the 10th Assam Police Battalion.









MHM expert Swetangana Bhuyan Jha led an engaging session, sharing valuable insights on effective menstrual hygiene practices and emphasizing the importance of creating a supportive work environment that shields women police officers from stigma and promotes their well-being.

Mentrual Hygiene Day is celebrated every year on the 28th of May.

Sizal Agarwal, IPS, Commandant, 10 APBN; Alina Terongpi, APS, DCP; Geetanjali Doley, APS; Dr. Nabamita Das, ADCP; Maitrayee Deka, APS; Joopi Talukdar, APS, 2nd In Command, 10 APBN; and Barsha Das, APS, Assistant Commandant, 10 APBN, also attended the awareness sessions.