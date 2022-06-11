Assam Police Commando Result 2022 Out: Here's how to check the result

Guwahati, June 11: The result of the Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for recruitment to the position of Constable under the Assam Commando Battalions has been issued by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) in Assam.

As per the notification issued by SLPRB the result of PET PST has been uploaded to the official website of SLPRB: slprbassam.in

Successful candidates will be required to appear for the Psychometric Test. Such candidates are required to download SLPRB Commando Admit Card from the official website.



How to Download Assam Police Commando Result 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website: https://slprbassam.in/

Step 2: Click on the 'Result' tab given on the Homepage



Step 3: Click on the link given against 'Recruitment of 2450 posts of Constable AB (Male & Transgender - 2220, Female - 180 & Nursing - 50) for newly created Assam Commando Battalions New'

Step 4: Enter your credentials

Step 5: Download SLPRB Commando Result 2022