Assam down town University's 10th Annual Job Fair 2024 Concludes with Resounding Success

Guwahati, Aug 31: Assam down town University (AdtU) successfully hosted its 10th Annual Job Fair connecting hundreds of students and job seekers with over 70 esteemed employers. The event is AdtU's commitment to bridging the gap between academic learning and professional opportunities.

The job fair witnessed enthusiastic participation from top organizations such as Marico, Palacio, Navotel, Gargya, Poynt Sports, Assam Cancer Care Foundation, Amul, Amritcem, and Topcem, among others. Students and job seekers engaged in productive interviews, networking, and gained valuable insights into industry trends and expectations.



"We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to our 10th Annual Job Fair," said Rimjhim Baruah Borah, Associate Director (i/c), Directorate of Career Advancement, AdtU. "This event has become a cornerstone of our mission to empower the youth of our region with meaningful employment opportunities and skills for success."



AdtU's 10th Annual Job Fair 2024 will be remembered as a milestone event that fostered connections, ignited careers, and reinforced the university's dedication to excellence in education and employment.

