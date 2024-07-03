Assam down town University launches 'Xopun'- A Dream Come True!

Guwahati, July 3: Assam down town University (AdtU) is proud to announce the launch of "Xopun", a revolutionary scheme that turns dreams into reality. "Xopun", which means "dream" in Assamese dialect, offers 250+ free seats across various diploma, undergraduate, and postgraduate programs, making quality education accessible to all.

With "Xopun", AdtU aims to empower students to chase their dreams, without financial burdens. The scheme is designed to nurture talent, foster growth, and shape the future of the Northeast region.

This revolutionary scheme aims to provide accessible and quality education to deserving students across the Northeast region. The programmes available under Scheme #Xopun include:

- Paramedical Sciences

- Computer Technology

- Engineering & Technology

- Humanities and Social Sciences

- Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation

- Commerce & Management

- Science

To be eligible, students must meet the government norms in HSLC, HS, and Graduation, and provide an income certificate and EWS card. A refundable security deposit of ₹10,000 is required during admission.

Interested students can register now at (link unavailable). This incredible opportunity offers 100% free education, empowering students to achieve their dreams without financial burdens.

By providing 100% free education, "Xopun" is more than just a scheme - it's a ray of hope, a symbol of opportunity, and a representation to AdtU's commitment to excellence.

Join the "Xopun" movement today and turn your dreams into a reality!