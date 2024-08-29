Assam down town University Hosts Successful Swimming Championship

Guwahati, Aug 29: Assam down town University (AdtU) proudly hosted a thrilling swimming championship today, featuring eight exciting events for boys and girls. The event was graced by esteemed guests, including:

- Subudh Malla Baruah, Chairman of Asian Sports Journalist Association and Assam Sports Journalist Association

- Bikash Boruah, International Gold Medalist

- Rupak Baisya, Sports Journalist and CEO of Sports Academy

- Rajeeb Das, Sports Organiser

The championship saw enthusiastic participation from young swimmers, who showcased their skills in various events. The winners of each event are:

- Event 1: 50m Backstroke (Boys) - Nibir Nitin Krow (1st), Nihal Hazarika (2nd), Wasbir Rahman (3rd)

- Event 2: 50m Backstroke (Girls) - Antara Aziza (1st), Luna Bania (2nd), Disha Rani Pathak (3rd)

- Event 3: 50m Butterfly (Boys) - Nibir Nilim Kraw (1st), Nayanmoni Das (2nd), Kirti Kamal Hazarika (3rd)

- Event 4: 50m Butterfly (Girls) - Antara Aziza (1st), Reema Limbu (2nd), Urshita Malakar (3rd)

- Event 5: 50m Breaststroke (Boys) - Nahar Das (1st), Tanmoy Rabha (2nd), Jyotiraditya Medhi (3rd)

- Event 6: 50m Breaststroke (Girls) - Luna Bania (1st), Shruti Hazarika (2nd), Monjita Saikia (3rd)

- Event 7: 50m Freestyle (Boys) - Nahar Das (1st), Nihar Hazarika (2nd), Hrishikesh Malakar (3rd)

- Event 8: 50m Freestyle (Girls) - Reema Limbu (1st), Shruti Hazarika (2nd), Monjita Saikia (3rd)

"Sports are an integral part of our curriculum at AdtU," said official of Assam down town University. "We believe that events like these help build character, discipline and camaraderie among our students. We will continue to organize such events to promote a culture of excellence in sports and academics."

The event was a huge success, with the guests praising the university's efforts in promoting sports and encouraging young talent. AdtU remains committed to fostering a culture of excellence in sports and academics.

