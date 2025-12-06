Assam down town University Hosts “EduElevate 2.0” to Empower Northeast Educators and Institutions!

Assam down town University successfully organized the second edition of EduElevate – Northeast Educators Conclave on 6 December 2025 at Radisson Blu, Guwahati, bringing together distinguished education leaders, academicians, industry experts and policymakers to deliberate on emerging trends in student development and the future of higher education.

The conclave commenced with a formal inaugural ceremony and lamp lighting by esteemed dignitaries.

Following the inauguration, keynote speaker Dr. Dimpy Mahanta, Head of the Department & Associate Professor of the Department of Psychology at Cotton University, delivered an address underscoring the essential role of institutions in strengthening student well-being.

Afterwards, the first panel discussion, moderated by Dr. Manjusha Deka Saikia, Associate Professor, Programme of Psychology, Faculty of Humanities & Social Sciences, Assam down town University, which focused on institutional practices that support student mental health.

The panel consisted of prominent experts including Prof. Saswati Choudhury, Professor and Acting Director, Omeo Kumar Das Institute of Social Change and Development, Dr. Mythili Hazarika, Clinical Psychologist, Associate Professor from Guwahati Medical College, Arup Kumar Baishya, Social Entrepreneur, Acumen Fellow-India Spring 2025 Cohort, Sandeep Gulia, Zonal Academic Excellence Director, North and East, LEAD Group.

The conversation emphasized the need for awareness-driven policies, clinician-led interventions, compassionate educational environments and collaborative community models that equip institutions to address the holistic well-being of students.





















The second panel, moderated by Dr. Sunandan Baruah, Director, Innovation, Startup and Acceleration, Assam down town University, examined the theme Future-Proofing India’s Workforce: Aligning HEIs with AI-Driven Job Markets and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Panelists included Rohit Gupta, Co-Founder of College Vidya; Ankit Shyamsukha, CEO of ICA EduSkills; Rajiv Agarwal, CEO of EduVerse; Manish Kumar, AVP – Customer Success at Meritto; and Prasenjit Chanda, Deputy General Manager and Project Head at L&T.

The discussion centered on the integration of technology-enabled learning models, the adoption of AI-focused curricula, and the evolving skill landscape required to build an employable, industry-ready workforce.

The panelists stressed the need for higher education institutions to rapidly adapt to new-age technologies, strengthen industry collaborations and build competencies that support the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The conclave concluded with the presentation of the AdtU Excellence Awards to distinguished educators and contributors, followed by an expression of appreciation and a vote of thanks. The event ended with a networking lunch that enabled participants to exchange ideas and explore collaborative opportunities.

We are delighted to announce the winners across all three award categories:

1️⃣ EduElevate School of the Year Award with prize money of Rs 100000/-

PM SHRI Nilbagan Model HS School, Hojai

2️⃣ EduElevate Teacher of the Year Award prize money of Rs 50,000/-

Prasenjit Sarma, Barpeta

3️⃣ EduElevate Emerging School Award

Vidya: The Living School, Dhemaji

Congratulations to all the awardees for their exceptional contributions to education!

EduElevate 2.0 reaffirmed Assam down town University’s dedication to promoting transformative learning, student-centric development, and industry-aligned education in the Northeastern region, aiming to advance a progressive academic ecosystem that prepares students for both personal well-being and future professional success.









(The views, opinions, and claims in this article are solely those of the author’s and do not represent the editorial stance of The Assam Tribune)