Assam down town University celebrates World Laboratory Day

The World Laboratory Day, April 23, celebrates the pivotal role of laboratories in advancing scientific knowledge, driving innovation, and shaping our understanding of the world around us. It's a day to recognize the dedication and hard work of scientists, researchers, and lab technologists who tirelessly pursue breakthroughs, discoveries, work in the laboratories to provide quality healthcare diagnosis serving the mankind.

From ground-breaking medical advancements to technological innovations, laboratories are the birthplace of ideas that have the power to change lives and transform societies. Keeping this in mind, Assam down town University celebrated this auspicious day under the theme “The Future Is Lab: Embrace Innovation” on April 23, 2024, organized by the Programme of Medical Laboratory Technology under the Faculty of Paramedical Sciences.

The event was inaugurated by Hon’ble Vice Chancellor of Assam down town University Dr. N.C. Talukdar, the Chief Guest: Executive Director, AIIMS Guwahati Prof. (Dr.) Ashok Puranik, along with chairperson faculty of paramedical sciences Dr. P.C Sharma and Dean Faculty of Paramedical Sciences Dr. Abhijit Dutta. The event was also attended by deans of various faculties directors, officials of the register office, HR office, IQAC office



Two eminent guest speakers namely, Dr. Chenjei Konyak (Resident Medical Officer, Govt. of Nagaland, Nagaland house, Guwahati), delivered a talk entitled "Medical Laboratory: Equitable Access through Innovations," and Dr. L. Sundareswaran (Asst. professor, Dept. of physiology, AIIMS Guwahati), delivered a talk entitled “Labs of the future”.



The event also included engaging the students in essay and scientific poster competitions. The winner for essay competition is Reena Tamang from Indira Gandhi Technological and Medical Science University, Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh, 1st runner up Shahil Mustaf from Assam down town University and 2nd runner up is Laltlanchungi from Northeast Adventist University, Jowai, Meghalaya and the winner for scientific poster competition are Ipsita Goswami, Md. Jakibul Hassan and Rakibul Hassan from NEF College of Health Sciences, Guwahati, Assam, 1st runner up Reena Tamang, Nukar Jilen and Tongbram Bidyananda Singh from Indira Gandhi Technological and Medical Science University, Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh, 2nd runner up Nimisha Hazarika, Gitartha SArma and Hasina Begum Ferdosy from Assam down town University were awarded with certificates and cash prize in recognition of their achievements.

Dr. Abhijit Dutta, Dean of the Faculty of Paramedical Sciences, and Mrs. Shila Kumari Singh, Associate Dean of Institute of Paramedical Science, along with the entire Medical Laboratory Technology department made this event a successful one.



The event provided the students and faculty members to interact with experts from the specific field.