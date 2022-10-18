Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 for Grade IV exam today, Know how to check result

Guwahati, Oct 18: Result of the written test for the Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 for Grade IV exam will be announced today (October 18). Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet confirmed the same.





I am happy to inform that "Assam State Level Recruitment Commission for Class- IV posts" is announcing its result for the written test on 18th October 2022. I hope this transparent process, will provide the youth of Assam an opportunity to serve the state — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 17, 2022

Once released, candidates will be able to check the Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 on the official website of SEBA.

Direct link will to check result is here: https://sebaonline.org/

Follow the steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website of SEBA: https://sebaonline.org/

Step 2: Click on the link for the Grade IV results in the home page



Step 3: Enter your credentials

Step 4: Candidates can view and download the result for future reference.

The results will be announced in any given time, hence candidates are asked to stay connected to view the results.

The Assam SLRC conducted the exam for the post of Grade III, Grade IV & Garde III on 21 August, 28 August & 11 September 2022 respectively amid high security arrangements. The Commission released the Grade III and IV recruitment notification for a total of 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 vacancies for Grade III posts and 13,341 for Grade IV posts. As per the reports, over four lakh candidates appeared for the examination.