Assam DHS admit card 2022 released; Know how to download

Guwahati, May 25: The Directorate of Health Services, Assam has released admit cards for Assam DHS Grade 3 Examination.

Candidates who have applied for the examination can now download the admit cards that are available on the official website- dhs.assam.gov.in

The examination for Grade III written test will take place on May 29, 2022.

The link for the combined written test for Grade III (Technical) Posts in the Directorate of Medical Education, Assam / Directorate of Health Services, Assam / Directorate of Health Services (Family Welfare), Assam / Directorate of Ayush, Assam is active now. Candidates who have registered for the examination are advised to download the admit card at the earliest.

To download the admit card candidates would need their application number and other details.

Steps to download the Assam DHS Grade 3 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website: https://dhs.assam.gov.in/

Step 2: On the Home Page go to the Latest section and click on the link "Combined Written Examination..."



Step 3: A new page will open click on the link: CLICK TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD

Step 4: You will be redirected to the login page, enter your login credentials including Application No. / Username and Password.

Step 5: Click on Login

Step 6: DHS Assam admit card will be displayed on your screen, download and print a copy for future references.