Assam: CBI files charge-sheet against four directors for chit-fund case

Guwahati, Aug 12: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a supplementary charge-sheet against three managing directors of Jeevan Suraksha Group of Companies in the Court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup (M), Guwahati.

According to reports, the CBI registered the case on 19.01.2016 on the request of the Assam government and has taken over the investigation of FIR No. 2150 dated 22.10.201 which was earlier registered at the Barpeta Police Station.



The accused persons had allegedly collected a huge sum of money from several people in Barpeta district in the form of deposits in violation of the Companies Act and SEBI (CIS) Regulations. It was even alleged that the accused misappropriated/converted the investors' money to the tune of approximately Rs. 23,87,76,140 for their personal use.

It is reported that the charge-sheet has been filed by the CBI against four people, which includes the director, namely, Chandan Das, and then three directors, Arju Acharjee, Ashok Chakraborty, and Uttam Acharjee, of Jeevan Suraksha Group of Companies.