Assam: 315 Japanese Encephalitis cases reported in State, toll rises to 52

Guwahati, Aug 3: As per reports issued by the National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, as many as 10 fresh cases of Japanese Encephalitis have been detected in the past 24 hours in the State. With this, 315 cases have been reported so far in the state since July 1, 2022. The cases of Japanese Encephalitis have been recorded in Sonitpur with three fresh cases recently, while two new cases have been reported from Kokrajhar, followed by Chirang, Goalpara, Hojai, Sivasagar and Tamulpur districts.

The death toll of the mosquito-borne disease has reached 52, and almost all districts are currently under the influence of the disease except South Salmara, Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong.

According to medical reports, there is no specific treatment for the disease. However, preventive measures such as intensified fogging operations are being carried out in the affected areas, as well as awareness campaigns have also been conducted among the rural population.