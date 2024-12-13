Aspire for JEE or NEET? SPM & Lalan’s Scholarship Test Can Make It Happen

In an ambitious initiative to transform access to quality education in the Northeast, SPM &Lalan’s Coaching for Success is thrilled to announce the launch of its Mega Scholarship and Admission Test (SLSAT). Scheduled for December 22, 2024, this landmark test is tailored for students aspiring to excel in competitive exams like NEET, JEE, CEE, and Board Examinations. It aims to reward merit while breaking financial barriers, ensuring that no deserving student is held back due to a lack of resources.The SLSAT underscores SPM &Lalan’s mission to provide a platform for young aspirants, offering scholarships covering up to 100% of course fees. High-achieving students will also be rewarded with exciting prizes, including Apple products like MacBooks, iPads, and AirPods, making the initiative even more impactful and rewarding.

Empowering Students Through Opportunity

Lalan Kumar, Director of SPM &Lalan’s Coaching for Success, shared his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, “At SPM &Lalan’s, we are dedicated to ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder students from achieving their full potential. With SLSAT, we take a step forward in making premier coaching accessible, empowering aspirants to turn their dreams into reality with top-notch guidance and resources.”

The SLSAT is designed to ensure inclusivity and convenience for students across the region. Conducted entirely online, the test allows participants to compete from the comfort of their homes. This innovative approach removes geographical and logistical hurdles, enabling students in the most remote parts of Assam and the Northeast to access this transformative opportunity.

How to Register

The registration process for the SLSAT has been streamlined for ease of access. Aspiring candidates can register by contacting SPM &Lalan’s via WhatsApp or phone at 9287982100. Additionally, students can download the SPM &Lalan’s app from the Google Play Store or the App Store to participate in the test.

















Scholarships and Rewards: Unlocking Dreams

The initiative offers:

• Full Scholarships: Students achieving the highest marks in SLSAT will be awarded scholarships covering 100% of their course fees, ensuring that deserving candidates can pursue their education without financial stress.

• Exclusive Prizes: Exceptional performers will also receive Apple MacBooks and iPads, further incentivizing academic excellence and participation.

This dual reward structure not only supports students financially but also recognizes and celebrates their efforts, providing them with tools that will enhance their learning experience.

A Strategic Collaboration: Redefining Education in the Northeast

SPM &Lalan’s Coaching for Success represents the union of two stalwarts in education: SPM IAS Academy and Lalan’s Coaching Classes. The collaboration merges the exceptional UPSC/APSC preparatory expertise of SPM IAS Academy with the 11 years of trusted guidance Lalan’s Coaching Classes has provided to students preparing for JEE, NEET, CEE, and CUET.

This partnership brings together a shared vision of accessible, high-quality education. By combining their strengths, the institutions aim to redefine the educational landscape in Assam and the Northeast, making premier coaching affordable and impactful for aspiring engineers and doctors.

A Faculty Team of Distinction

At the heart of SPM &Lalan’s success is its exceptional faculty team. With seven IITians and an IIT JAM All India Rank (AIR) Topper as mentors, students benefit from unparalleled guidance. The institution’s personalized approach to learning ensures that every student receives the support they need to excel.

Lalan Kumar added, “Our faculty's expertise and dedication to student success make SPM &Lalan’s a standout institution. With their mentorship, students are equipped not just for exams but for life.”

A Vision Beyond Financial Barriers

This initiative reflects SPM &Lalan’s larger mission of bridging the gap in access to quality education in underserved regions of the Northeast. By breaking financial and geographical barriers, the SLSAT aims to create opportunities for students to achieve their dreams.

The scholarship test underscores the institution’s belief in the transformative power of education. It represents an investment in the future of the region, providing students with the tools and resources to become leaders in their chosen fields.

How SLSAT Is Transforming Lives

Through initiatives like SLSAT, SPM &Lalan’s is more than just an educational institution—it’s a catalyst for change. The program is expected to reach thousands of students, providing them with the confidence and resources to compete on a national level.

The convenience of an online test format ensures that students from even the most remote areas can participate without incurring additional expenses. For many, this will be a stepping stone to realizing their dreams of studying in prestigious engineering and medical institutions.

Contact and More Information

Students and parents can learn more about the SLSAT and SPM &Lalan’s Coaching for Success by visiting www.lalanscoaching.com or calling 9287982100. With registrations open, this is an unmissable opportunity for students to take their first step toward academic and professional success.

Looking Ahead: A Brighter Future for the Northeast

As a pioneering effort in the region, SLSAT symbolizes hope and opportunity. It highlights the importance of investing in talent and ensuring that every student has access to the resources they need to succeed. For SPM &Lalan’s, the mission is clear: to raise the standard of education and make high-quality coaching accessible to all.

This Mega Scholarship and Admission Test is not just a test—it’s a movement. It represents a vision of an equitable educational landscape where every student, regardless of background, can aspire, achieve, and excel.