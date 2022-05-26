APSC recruitment: Applications invited for 26 Motor Vehicle Inspector posts

Guwahati, May 26: The Assam Public Service Commission invites application from eligible candidates for 26 Motor Vehicle Inspector posts under Assam Government.

Name of the Post: - Motor Vehicle Inspector under the Commissionerate of Transport, Assam under Transport Department. No. of Posts: - 26 (Twenty six) Nos.

LAST DATE FOR PAYMENT OF APPLICATION FEE: 29-06-2022

Eligibility Criteria :- The candidate must be a permanent resident of Assam.

Education Qualification:- H.S.L.C./H.S.S.L.C. with 3 (three) years Diploma in Automobile or Mechanical Engineering from a recognised Institute of Govt. of Assam/ Govt. of India and also duly recognised by AICTE.

Age:- The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01/01/2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for candidates from the reserved category.

Application Fee: The candidates from general/ EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category. BPL/ PWBD category candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

How to apply:

Applicants are required to apply online through APSC's recruitment website. No other means/ mode of application will be accepted and the Application will be summarily rejected.

Step 1: Visit the official website: https://online.apscrecruitment.in

Step 2: Register yourself by providing basic details.



Step 3: After creating an account, applicants need to login with the credentials.

Step 4: Fill all the information and Submit.

Step 5: On completion of form submission applicant has to pay application fee along with processing fee as applicable.

Step 6: The candidates are required to take out a printout of the application form for future reference.

Read the notification here.