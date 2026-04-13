APSC CCE 2025 Notification is Out —What Every Aspirant in Assam Must Do in the Next 30 Days

The APSC CCE 2025 notification is officially out. The preliminary examination is now approaching fast. What you do in the next 30 days—and how you do it—will determine whether you make it past the first stage. This article gives you a proven, step-by-step action plan and shows you exactly how SPM IAS Academy's Prelims Crash Course fits into every single step.

What the APSC CCE 2025 Notification Means for You

The APSC CCE (Combined Competitive Examination) is the gateway to the most prestigious posts in Assam — ACS, APS, and other allied state services. The preliminary examination is the first—and most brutal—filter. Thousands appear; only a small percentage clear it.

The preliminary paper has two components: General Studies Paper I (the main scoring paper) and Paper II (CSAT). Paper I covers history, geography, polity, economy, environment, science & technology, and—critically—Assam-specific topics that decide who clears and who does not.

With the notification out, the exam calendar is now active. Application deadlines, admit card dates, and the exam date itself are all set in motion. This is no longer the time to plan. It is the time to execute.

TIME-SENSITIVE: Every aspirant in Assam is now in preparation mode. The window to build a real edge over the competition is the next 30 days. Those who begin with structure today will outperform those who scramble later.

Your 30-Day Action Plan — And How SPM IAS Academy Supports Every Step

30-Day High-Intensity Plan for APSC Prelims

This structured 30-day plan is designed to build your preparation in phases, ensuring clarity, coverage, and confidence as the exam approaches. Each week focuses on a specific objective, with consistent support from SPM IAS Academy to guide your progress.

Week 1 (Days 1–7): Audit & Foundation

Setting the Direction

The first week is about understanding where you stand. Begin with a diagnostic mock test to assess your current preparation level. Identify your strong and weak subjects, and use this insight to create a focused and realistic daily schedule. This phase lays the groundwork for the entire month, so clarity here is essential.

How SPM IAS Academy Supports You

SPM IAS Academy provides a diagnostic mock test as part of its Foundation Batch. Faculty members help you analyze your performance in detail and guide you in building a personalized study plan aligned with your strengths and gaps.

Week 2 (Days 8–14): Core GS Subjects

Building Conceptual Strength

In the second week, shift your focus to core subjects—History, Polity, and Geography—which together form a significant portion of the Prelims paper. Start with NCERT-level clarity and gradually move towards APSC-specific question patterns. Daily practice of 50–80 topic-wise MCQs is crucial to strengthen both concepts and application.

How SPM IAS Academy Supports You

SPM IAS Academy offers dedicated subject-wise sessions and structured modules tailored to APSC standards. You also get access to daily MCQ practice sets with timed tests and detailed explanations to improve accuracy and speed.

Week 3 (Days 15–21): Economy, Environment, S&T + Assam GK

Expanding Your Coverage

This week is about covering broader and scoring areas. Focus on Economy, Environment, and Science & Technology, while ensuring dedicated time for Assam-specific topics. Spend at least 1.5 hours daily on Assam History, Culture, Geography, Economy, and state current affairs, as these play a decisive role in APSC Prelims.

How SPM IAS Academy Supports You

SPM IAS Academy’s specialised Assam GK module provides comprehensive coverage of state-specific topics. The course also includes a well-structured printed booklet, making revision more efficient and exam-oriented.

Week 4 (Days 22–27): Current Affairs & Mock Tests

Refinement and Practice

The fourth week is focused on revision and testing. Cover the last 12 months of current affairs and attempt at least two full-length mock tests. Analysing your mistakes becomes more important than attempting new questions. Avoid starting any new topics after Day 25 to maintain clarity and confidence.

How SPM IAS Academy Supports You

You get access to daily current affairs sessions and a consolidated monthly magazine for quick revision. Full-length mock tests come with All India rankings and expert review sessions, helping you benchmark your performance and fine-tune your strategy.

Final Phase (Days 28–30): Revision & Exam Readiness

Staying Sharp and Confident

The last three days should be reserved strictly for revision. Focus only on your own notes and previously covered material. Ensure that your admit card and exam logistics are in place, and maintain proper sleep to stay mentally alert. Avoid any new material during this period.

How SPM IAS Academy Supports You

SPM IAS Academy provides concise revision capsules, formula sheets, and maps to make last-minute revision effective. Continuous mentor support ensures that you remain confident and well-prepared right up to the exam day.

The Subject That Decides Who Clears: Assam GK

Ask any APSC topper and they will tell you the same thing: Assam-specific content is where the examination is won or lost. Most aspirants — especially those who have prepared using national-level coaching material — dramatically underinvest in this area. That is a costly mistake.

The APSC Prelims is not UPSC. It is an examination for Assam, conducted by Assam, to select officers who will serve Assam. The paper reflects that. Assam History, Assam Geography, Assam Economy, state government schemes, tribal cultures, wildlife, and Assam-specific current affairs collectively account for a substantial and decisive portion of the paper.

"The aspirant who masters Assam's history, geography, and current affairs has an edge that no amount of national GS preparation can substitute." — SPM IAS Academy Faculty

The four Assam content pillars every aspirant must cover:

Assam History & Culture — Ahom Kingdom, Paik system, Burmese invasions, Yandabo Treaty, role of Assam in India's independence movement, post-independence state formation, and the Assam Accord.

Assam Geography & Environment — Brahmaputra river system, national parks (Kaziranga, Manas, Dibru-Saikhowa), wildlife sanctuaries, forest cover, oil fields, and region-specific environmental issues.

Assam Economy & State Schemes — Tea industry, handloom and sericulture, state budget highlights, agriculture, and flagship state government schemes of the last two years.

Assam Current Affairs — Appointments, awards, sports, important state events, bilateral agreements involving Assam, and political and administrative developments from the past 12 months.

SPM IAS Academy — APSC Prelims Crash Course

The Most Comprehensive Assam GK Coverage

SPM IAS Academy’s Prelims Crash Course stands out for its dedicated and in-depth Assam GK module, widely regarded as one of the most comprehensive state-specific curricula available. Every enrollment includes a specially curated, printed Assam GK booklet that systematically covers all four pillars of the subject in an exam-ready format. This focused approach is what clearly differentiates SPM IAS Academy from generic national coaching programs.

A Daily Study Routine That Actually Works

Structuring Your Day with Purpose

Knowing what to study is only half the equation; how you structure your day determines how effectively you retain and apply that knowledge. A well-balanced daily routine ensures consistency and maximises output for both full-time aspirants and working professionals.

Morning (2 hrs): Focus on core subjects such as Polity, Economy, or Assam History when your mind is at its freshest.

Late Morning (1 hr): Cover daily current affairs. Prioritise Assam-specific developments before moving to national and international news.

Afternoon (1.5 hrs): Attempt 50 to 100 MCQs in a timed setting based on the day’s topics to build both speed and accuracy.

Evening (1.5 hrs): Study a second subject or work on weak areas. Carefully review explanations from your MCQ practice.

Night (30 mins): Revise through short notes, maps, formula sheets, or diagrams to reinforce learning.

SPM IAS Academy Daily Support

This exact routine is seamlessly integrated into the Crash Course structure. With scheduled daily MCQ sets, guided current affairs sessions, and revision capsules, you always know what to study next. The printed monthly current affairs magazine further allows flexible offline revision.

Mock Tests: The Training Tool Most Aspirants Underuse

Why Mock Tests Matter

A common mistake among aspirants is treating mock tests as a final assessment tool rather than a training mechanism. Clearing APSC Prelims requires more than knowledge—it demands exam temperament, time management, and decision-making under pressure.

Attempting 200 questions in 2 hours requires discipline: knowing when to attempt, skip, or revisit questions while maintaining focus throughout. These skills can only be developed through repeated practice.

Plan to attempt at least 4 to 6 full-length mock tests over the 30-day period, ideally spaced every 5 to 6 days. After each test, dedicate at least 90 minutes to analyzing your performance—identify weak areas, time losses, and recurring question patterns.

Cut-Off Insight

APSC Prelims cutoffs typically range between 95 and 115 out of 200 (after negative marking). Attempting 150 questions with 75% accuracy is far more effective than attempting 180 questions with 60% accuracy. Accuracy consistently outweighs speed.

SPM IAS Academy — APSC Prelims Crash Course

Full-Length Mock Tests with All India Rankings

The Crash Course includes multiple full-length mock tests designed exactly on the APSC pattern—200 questions to be completed in 2 hours. Your performance is benchmarked through All India rankings, giving you a clear understanding of where you stand among serious aspirants.

Each test is followed by detailed faculty-led review sessions that break down important questions and highlight common mistakes. With the Foundation Batch, you also get lifetime access to the complete test series, allowing unlimited retakes for continuous improvement.

Current Affairs: The 20–30 Questions You Cannot Afford to Lose

A Scoring Opportunity

In recent APSC Prelims papers, 20 to 30 questions have consistently come from current affairs—making it a high-impact area that can significantly influence your final score. Whether you gain or lose marks here depends entirely on consistency in preparation.

The most effective strategy is to integrate current affairs with static subjects. For example, a news report on Kaziranga flooding connects environment, geography, and Assam GK, while an RBI decision links directly to economic concepts. This integrated approach strengthens both retention and understanding.

Focus on the last 12 months of current affairs, prioritizing government schemes, appointments, elections, environmental developments, sports, science and technology, and especially Assam and Northeast-specific updates.

SPM IAS Academy Current Affairs Support

SPM IAS Academy provides daily current affairs sessions that integrate news with the static syllabus. A monthly printed magazine supports offline revision, while weekly quizzes help reinforce retention. Special emphasis is placed on areas frequently tested in APSC, such as schemes, summits, awards, and science developments.

The Mindset That Separates Toppers from the Rest

Consistency Over Everything

APSC toppers are defined not by exceptional brilliance but by consistent effort. They maintain discipline, complete daily targets, and do not let setbacks derail their preparation. Instead of getting stuck, they seek guidance and move forward without losing valuable time.

Over the next 30 days, challenges are inevitable—whether it is an overwhelming syllabus, piling current affairs, or disappointing mock scores. The real advantage lies in showing up every day and continuing the process regardless of setbacks.

“The aspirant who prepares with a plan, practices with mocks, revises systematically, and clears doubts quickly will always outperform the one who reads more but practices less and works in isolation.”

— SPM IAS Academy, Guwahati

Stay consistent, revise regularly, clear doubts immediately, and prioritize proper rest. The system works—provided you follow it with discipline.

Why SPM IAS Academy’s Crash Course Is Built for This Moment

A Regional-First Approach to APSC Preparation

While many coaching programs for APSC follow a generic, national-level approach to General Studies, SPM IAS Academy is built with a clear regional focus. Based in Guwahati, the academy is designed around the actual demands of the APSC exam, especially the Assam-specific components that are often underemphasised elsewhere. The teaching methodology is intentionally APSC-centric, ensuring that every subject is covered with the exam pattern and question trends in mind, rather than a one-size-fits-all civil services approach.

Complete Syllabus Coverage with Daily Practice

The Foundation Batch offers complete coverage of the APSC Prelims syllabus, including History, Geography, Polity, Economy, Environment, Science & Technology, and a deeply comprehensive Assam GK module. Preparation is reinforced through daily subject-wise MCQ practice based on real APSC patterns, along with timed sessions and detailed explanations to improve both speed and accuracy. Current affairs preparation is fully integrated, with daily sessions covering national, international, and Assam-specific developments, ensuring strong linkage with static topics.

Mock Tests, Study Material, and Mentorship

The program also includes multiple full-length mock tests designed exactly like the actual exam, complete with all-India rankings, section-wise analysis, and expert-led post-test discussions. Students receive extensive printed study materials, including subject booklets, an Assam GK guide, monthly current affairs magazines, formula sheets, maps, and previous year question papers with solutions. With small batch sizes, regular doubt-clearing sessions, and personalized mentor support, the course ensures focused guidance throughout the preparation journey.

Lifetime Access and Final Push Advantage

A single enrollment provides lifetime access to the entire crash course, test series, and revision materials, allowing aspirants to revisit and strengthen their preparation without time constraints. The next 30 days are not a warm-up—they are decisive. Enrolling in SPM IAS Academy’s Prelims Crash Course means approaching the APSC Prelims with structured preparation, real exam practice, and expert guidance at every step.





(The views, opinions, and claims in this article are solely those of the author’s and do not represent the editorial stance of The Assam Tribune)





