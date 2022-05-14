Apply for 38,926 Gramin Dak Sevak posts; details here

Guwahati: Applications are invited from eligible candidates for engagement of 38,926 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) as Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), Dak Sevak in Various Circle all over India.

The last date to apply is June 05, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, www.indiapost.gov.in

Candidates should note that applications submitted through any other mode will not be considered and rejected by India Post.



Name of post: Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)

No. of vacancy: 38,926

Pay Scale: 10000 – 12000/- (Per Month)

Educational Qualification:

Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS.

The candidate should have studied local language at least up to 10th standard.

Age Limit: 18 to 40 years

Application Fee:

• Rs 100 for unreserved candidates

• Payment of fee is exempted for all female candidates, SC/ST candidates, PwD candidates and Transwomen candidates.

How to apply:

Step 1: Go to the official website of www.indiapost.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Grameen Dak Sevak link on the homepage



Step 3: Register and fill in the form

Step 4: Pay the application fees and submit

Step 5: Save and download the filled form for future reference.

Read the detailed advertisement here.