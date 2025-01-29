Apollo Excelcare Hospital proves excellence in Cardiac Surgery: performs two novel procedures

Setting new benchmarks in healthcare, the Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery (CTVS) team of Apollo Excelcare Hospital, Boragaon, Guwahati (Dr. Manuj Kumar Saikia, Dr.Intekhab Alam and Dr. Debashish Paul) recently performed two novel and unique procedures who were ably supported by the anaesthesia, critical care and nursing teams. First, a hybrid procedure (Trans-Axillary MICS ASD Closure - a first in Northeastern India) on a 28 year old female, from Nagaland. She was diagnosed with Atrial Septal Defect (ASD) a congenital heart defect that occurs when there is a hole in the wall that separates the heart's upper chambers. If left untreated, ASDs can damage the heart over time by leading to complications such as pulmonary hypertension and heart failure among others.

The team of cardiac surgeons performed the surgical procedure to repair the atrial septal defect (ASD) using a midaxillary incision. “The midaxillary approach is a minimally invasive technique that provides a clear view of the atrial septum. The procedure is safe and has a cosmetic advantage, as it virtually leaves no visible scar” informed Dr. Manuj Kumar Saikia.

And secondly, the team performed Bentall’s procedure on a 46year old female, from Manipur. She was diagnosed with ‘Ascending Aortic Aneurysm till Innominate Artery’ – a condition which refers to a bulge or weakening in the ascending aorta, the part of the aorta that rises from the heart, extending all the way up to the point where the innominate artery (also called the brachiocephalic trunk) branches off, essentially encompassing the upper portion of the ascending aorta; this is considered a significant and potentially dangerous type of aortic aneurysm due to its proximity to major blood vessels supplying the head and arms.

Dr. Intekhab Alam stated “The entire Ascending Aorta was skilfully replaced with re-implantation of the left and right coronary buttons by the Bentall’s procedure, thereby reducing the complications or risk of aortic rupture and aortic dissection (a tear in the aortic wall that can spread into the vessel wall, potentially affecting blood flow to vital organs) among others.”

“Both the procedures were uneventful and patients were haemodynamically stable at the time of discharge. The families thanked the hospital team for restoring their hope and providing quality treatment. Such novel procedures are being routinely performed at Apollo Excelcare Hospital and thus providing hope to thousands of patients who otherwise have to travel outside the region for treatment. These facilities have not only opened up a new era in the treatment of patients requiring cardiac surgery but also raised the standard of treatment at par with national and international standards” added Dr. Seema Konwar (Medical Superintendent, Apollo Excelcare Hospital).