Apna Khata Rajasthan: A Guide to Digital Land Records

Apna Khata Rajasthan, also known as E-Dharti or Bhulekh, is an online portal launched by the Rajasthan Government’s Revenue Department to provide easy access to land records. This digital platform allows residents to view, download, and manage land-related documents such as Jamabandi (Record of Rights), Khasra (plot details), Khatauni (ownership records), and Bhu-Naksha (land maps) from the comfort of their homes. By digitizing land records, Apna Khata promotes transparency, reduces fraud, and eliminates the need for frequent visits to government offices.

Key Features of Apna Khata Rajasthan

1. Access to Land Records: Citizens can view details like land ownership, area, and classification (agricultural or non-agricultural) using Khasra, Khata, or owner’s name.

2. Jamabandi Nakal: Users can download a copy of the Record of Rights, available as an informational copy or an e-signed authorized copy for official use.

3. Bhu-Naksha: The portal provides access to land maps, enabling users to view plot layouts and surrounding areas by selecting district, tehsil, and village.

4. Mutation Services: Apply for and track mutation (name transfer) requests online, streamlining property ownership updates.

5. Girdawari Reports: Farmers can access harvest inspection reports to monitor land productivity.

6. Transparency and Fraud Prevention: Digitized records ensure clear titles, reducing disputes and scams in land transactions.

How to Use Apna Khata Rajasthan

To access land records on the Apna Khata portal, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website: apnakhata.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Select your district from the map or list.

3. Choose your tehsil and village.

4. Enter details like Khasra number, Jamabandi number, or owner’s name.

5. View, download, or print the records, such as Jamabandi Nakal or Bhu-Naksha.

For Bhu-Naksha:

1. Go to bhunaksha.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Select district, tehsil, village, and plot number.

3. Download the map as a PDF.

Benefits of Apna Khata Rajasthan

● Convenience: Access records anytime, anywhere, saving time and effort.

● Cost-Effective: Free access eliminates middlemen fees.

● Transparency: Clear records reduce fraudulent claims and disputes.

● Loan and Legal Support: Jamabandi Nakal and Bhu-Naksha are crucial for bank loans, property transactions, and resolving disputes.

● Agricultural Support: Girdawari reports help farmers monitor land usage.

Contact Information

For assistance, contact the Rajasthan Revenue Board:

● Address: Todarmal Marg, Civil Lines, Ajmer, Rajasthan.

● Toll-Free Numbers: +91-145-2627620, +91-145-2627023, +91-145-2627024, +91-145-2429232.

Conclusion

Apna Khata Rajasthan is a transformative initiative under the Digital India campaign, making land record management efficient and accessible. Whether you’re a landowner, farmer, or prospective buyer, this portal simplifies access to critical land information, ensuring transparency and ease in property dealings. Visit apnakhata.rajasthan.gov.in to explore its services today.

