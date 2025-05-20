Analytics Insight Predicts Explosive Growth in India’s Data Science Education Market, Projects US$4.40 Billion by 2030

Analytics Insight, a leading publication on AI and Data Science has released a new report detailing the transformation of India's data science education sector. The report emphasizes how Big Data is reshaping the academic world by enhancing system efficiency, addressing learning gaps, and supporting personalized education.

As higher education institutions increasingly adopt advanced technologies, data science and analytics are becoming central to meaningful changes across the academic ecosystem. This evolution is equipping students with the necessary skills to thrive in a data-driven world.

Today's Data science education uses a deep analytical approach that combines structured and unstructured data from student records, institutional systems, and classroom environments. This integrated method allows institutions to understand student performance better and drive smarter decision-making for improved educational outcomes.

According to Analytics Insight, the global Data Science Education market is expected to reach US$21.76 billion by 2025 and grow to US$67.51 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 25.41%. India is forecasted to contribute approximately 10% of this global market. The rising popularity of specialized degree programs and certifications is fueling this growth, as universities respond to the demand for skilled data science professionals.

The rise of online learning and collaborations with EdTech players has further accelerated this trend. A recent report by 365 Data Science, a Sofia-based educational institution, found that job postings requiring a data science degree jumped from 47% in 2024 to 70% in 2025—a 23% increase that reflects the field’s rising importance.

Key Highlights from the Report:

● India’s data science education market is expected to grow from $644.61 million in 2025 to $4,408.36 million by 2030, marking a CAGR of 46.89%.

● The on-campus segment is projected to grow from $418.99 million to $3,033.80 million, with a CAGR of 48.58%, driven by increased enrollment and expanding academic offerings.

● The online segment, which includes certifications and remote programs, is expected to rise from $225.61 million to $1,374.56 million, showing a CAGR of 43.54%.

● Both traditional and digital formats are witnessing strong demand, reflecting the growing importance of data science skills in the Indian workforce.

The report highlights the growing preference for structured, on-campus education backed by a rising number of institutions offering robust data science programs. This shift is driving higher enrollments and strengthening the integration of Big Data into mainstream education.

At the same time, online data science education—including executive programs and remote certifications—is gaining popularity. Flexible formats are allowing working professionals and students to upgrade their skills and stay competitive in a rapidly changing job market.

“As demand for data-savvy professionals continues to rise, India's data science education landscape is poised for dynamic growth. By combining traditional and digital learning models, the country is preparing its workforce to lead in the age of analytics”, says Ashish Sukhadeve, CEO, Analytics Insight.

Access the full report here.

About Analytics Insight®

Analytics Insight is a leading platform dedicated to insights, trends, and expert opinions from the world of data-driven technologies. It tracks developments, innovations, and breakthroughs in AI, big data, analytics, and digital transformation. The Analytics Insight Magazine features stories and perspectives from industry leaders and executives who are shaping the future of business through data.

