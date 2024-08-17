AmritCem celebrates 78th Independence Day by Honouring Ex-Servicemen at Northeast Kala Mela

Guwahati, Aug 17: AmritCem, a prominent cement brand in the region, marked the 78th Independence Day with the "Northeast Kala Mela," as part of the "Azadi Ka Mahotsav" campaign. Being held from August 15th to 18th, 2024, at the Guwahati Ropeway Terminal Field, the event is celebrating India’s rich cultural heritage and artistic diversity while paying tribute to the region’s creative talents.

Organizing in partnership with the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the Northeast Kala Mela, the event showcased exhibitions, competitions, and workshops focused on nurturing creative start-ups in Northeast India. The event also included the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, promoting patriotism and unity across the region.

On the opening day, August 15th, AmritCem honored distinguished ex-servicemen during a special ceremony, recognizing their courage and dedication to the nation. This tribute set the tone for the festival, which also featured a National Level Art Exhibition and Pavilion with contributions from renowned art societies across the country. The exhibition is providing a platform for artists to showcase their creativity and reinforce the cultural vibrancy of the Northeast.

The festival is hosting a wide range of competitions, including statewide art contests, cooking competitions, kids' fashion shows, calligraphy challenges, storytelling events, and cosplay contests, highlighting the diverse talents of participants. Additionally, workshops covering Live Art, Face Painting, Pottery, Calligraphy, Handmade Crafts, and Digital Art are being held, allowing attendees to explore new artistic techniques. These workshops also featuring a sale promoting local creative start-ups, providing an opportunity for entrepreneurs to reach a wider audience.

Reflecting on the event, Mr. Pradeep Bagla, Managing Director of Amrit Cement Ltd., expressed his joy in witnessing the enthusiastic participation, stating, "The Northeast Kala Mela is a beautiful tribute to our nation’s independence and a celebration of artistic expression. We are thrilled by the response and happy to provide a platform that not only entertains but also celebrates local creativity and innovation, reinforcing the spirit of unity and national pride. This event underscores our commitment to enriching the cultural landscape of the region."

Adding to the sentiment, Mr. Umang Bagla, Director of Amrit Cement Ltd., remarked, "The success of this event reaffirms our dedication to cultural and community development. The Northeast Kala Mela provided a platform for local artists and creators while celebrating Independence Day, making it a perfect blend of patriotism and creativity."

AmritCem, the flagship brand of Amrit Cement Ltd., is one of the fastest-growing cement brands in Northeast India. Over the past decade, Amrit Cement Ltd. has continuously strived to set new benchmarks in the industry by embracing change and innovation, firmly rooted in its belief in 'Parivartan' or 'transformation for the better.'