All You Need to Know About the Kia Carens Clavis

The Kia Carens Clavis is the latest iteration of Kia’s popular three-row MPV, bringing together modern design, technology, comfort, and safety in one well-rounded package. With updated styling, advanced connectivity, and new powertrain options, the Carens Clavis strengthens Kia’s position in India’s growing family car segment.

If you’re planning to buy a premium MPV in 2025, here’s everything you need to know about the Kia Carens Clavis — from its specifications and features to performance and safety.

Design and Exterior Highlights

The Carens Clavis embraces Kia’s latest global design philosophy — Opposites United — and looks more futuristic than ever. The MPV now wears the brand’s updated Digital Tiger Face, flanked by Star Map LED DRLs and Ice Cube MFR LED headlamps for a premium and distinctive appearance.

At the rear, Star Map connected LED tail lamps give it a wide and modern look, while satin chrome-finished skid plates add an element of ruggedness. The car rides on R17 (43.66 cm) Crystal Cut Dual-Tone Alloy Wheels, enhancing its premium road presence.

Interior Design and Comfort

Inside, the Kia Carens Clavis feels upmarket, blending sophistication with practicality. The cabin is available in dual-tone colour options, such as Triton Navy & Beige, and Black & Beige, while soft-touch materials and chrome detailing add to the luxurious feel.

The new Carens Clavis offers seating for up to seven passengers, with the second row available in both bench and captain seat configurations.

Interior Highlights:

● Ventilated front seats for comfort during long journeys.

● Smart Pure Air Purifier with AQI display for improved cabin air quality.

● 64-colour ambient lighting for a relaxing interior atmosphere.

● Rear sunshade curtains and roof-mounted AC vents for all three rows.

● Dual-pane panoramic sunroof (available in select variants).

● 6-way powered driver’s seat and sliding second-row seats for flexible cabin space.

Engine and Performance Options

The Kia Carens Clavis is equipped with three refined powertrains, designed to deliver both performance and efficiency.









Engine Displacement Power Torque Transmission Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi Petrol 1,482 cc 160 PS @ 5,500 rpm 253 Nm @ 1,500–3,500 rpm 6MT / 6iMT / 7DCT Smartstream G1.5 Petrol 1,497 cc 115 PS @ 6,300 rpm 144 Nm @ 4,500 rpm 6MT 1.5L CRDi VGT Diesel 1,493 cc 116 PS @ 4,000 rpm 250 Nm @ 1,500–2,750 rpm 6MT / 6AT

The Smartstream G1.5 Turbo petrol engine is ideal for those who love responsive performance, while the diesel engine remains perfect for long-distance travellers, thanks to its strong torque and excellent fuel efficiency.

Drive modes — Eco, Normal, and Sport — further enhance driving dynamics, allowing drivers to tailor the experience to their preferences.

Technology and Infotainment

The Carens Clavis offers cutting-edge in-car technology that enhances convenience and entertainment.

Key Technology Features:

● 31.12 cm (12.25”) HD touchscreen infotainment system.

● Kia Connect with 80+ connected car features.

● 31.12 cm (12.25”) full digital driver display.

● BOSE Premium 8-speaker audio system for an immersive listening experience.

● Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

● Over-the-Air (OTA) software and map updates.

● Smartphone wireless charger with cooling.

● Smart Dashcam with dual-camera setup and mobile connectivity.

The Infotainment/Temperature Control Swap Switch is one of the most intelligent features, enabling users to easily switch between infotainment and climate control modes.

Safety and ADAS

Safety is a key priority for Kia, and the Carens Clavis leads its class with Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and a long list of standard safety features.

Standard Safety Equipment:

● Six airbags (front, side, and curtain).

● Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

● Hill Start Assist Control (HAC) and Vehicle Stability Management (VSM).

● All-wheel disc brakes.

● ISOFIX child seat anchors and 3-point seatbelts for all passengers.

● Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

ADAS Level 2 Features Include:

● Forward Collision Warning (FCW) and Avoidance Assist (FCA).

● Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) and Lane Following Assist (LFA).

● Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with Stop & Go.

● Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA).

● Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW) and Driver Attention Warning (DAW).

Variants and Colours

The Carens Clavis is offered in eight trims — HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK+, HTK+(O), HTX, HTX(O), and HTX+ — each catering to different budgets and feature preferences.

Available Colours:

● Imperial Blue

● Gravity Grey

● Sparkling Silver

● Aurora Black Pearl

● Clear White

● Glacier White Pearl

● Ivory Silver

● Gloss Pewter Olive

Every colour enhances the MPV’s modern aesthetics while offering a unique touch of individuality.

Ownership and Value

The Carens Clavis is backed by Kia’s 3-year unlimited kilometre warranty, extendable up to 5 years, along with 3 years of roadside assistance. The MPV also comes with a 3-year free subscription to Kia Connect and the My Convenience Plus program, offering maintenance benefits.

Its fuel-efficient powertrains, robust build, and long feature list make it one of the most value-packed MPVs in India’s premium segment.

Final Thoughts

The Kia Carens Clavis sets a new benchmark in the MPV category with its refined design, spacious interiors, advanced safety features, and powerful yet efficient engines. It’s not just an update — it’s a statement that modern family vehicles can be stylish, intelligent, and safe without compromising on practicality.

For buyers looking for an MPV that combines versatility, comfort, and innovation, the Kia Carens Clavis ticks every box — proving once again why Kia remains one of India’s most trusted automotive brands.









