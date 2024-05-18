AdtU to set up state-of-the-art Inclusive Technology Business Incubator with DST support

Guwahati, May 18: Assam down town University (AdtU) is set to become a major hub for innovation and entrepreneurship with the establishment of a cutting-edge Technology Business Incubator on its campus.

The new facility will be funded under the NIDHI inclusive technology business incubator (NIDHI iTBI) programme, an initiative by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India. The DST has recommended a grant of Rs. 3.85 crore for the project, supplemented by an additional Rs. 1.03 crore contributed by the university's management.

The incubator, which will span over 7,000 square feet within the AdtU premises, is poised to transform the region's startup ecosystem, particularly in the sectors of Healthtech and Emerging Technologies in Information and Communication Technology (ICT). The facility will feature state-of-the-art amenities including a Fabrication lab (fab lab), Design and Development lab (D&D lab), Co-working spaces, meeting rooms and various other essential resources for budding innovators and entrepreneurs.

Prof. (Dr.) Sunandan Baruah, the Project Investigator and head of the Directorate of Innovation, Startup and Acceleration (DISA) at AdtU expressed his enthusiasm about the project. "This incubator will not only provide startups with the physical space and resources they need to grow but will also offer comprehensive support services. We aim to foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, providing training, mentorship, and networking opportunities to help startups succeed," he said.

Startups selected for incubation at the iTBI will benefit from extensive pre-incubation and incubation support. This includes training programmes, mentorship, advisory services, skill enhancement training, and access to a broad network of industry professionals and investors through various events and sessions. The goal is to equip startups with the necessary tools and knowledge to thrive in the competitive business landscape.

To ensure effective governance and strategic direction, a governing council will be established in line with DST guidelines. This council will be responsible for overseeing the implementation and progress of the incubation programmes, ensuring they align with the highest standards of excellence.