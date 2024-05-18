AdtU organises chef competition ‘Rock On Fire’

Guwahati, May 18: A Chef Competition called 'Rock on Fire' Season 3 by the Discipline of Hospitality and Tourism Management under the Faculty of Commerce and Management was organised on May 17, 2024, in which eight teams consisting of Bachelor of Hotel Management (BHMCT) students and Bachelor in Tourism Management (BTM) students took part.

The teams were required to showcase their culinary skills and creativity by preparing dishes of five-course menu within a period of three hours of exceptional quality.

Executive Chef Sumant Dhawal of Taj Vivanta and Sr. Sous Chef Anirban Goswami of Novotel Guwahati were invited to judge the event. Both the judges were overwhelmed by the efforts of all the participants. Out of the 8 teams, 3 were declared winners.

Winners:

1st – Team The Strikers – Damian Mebansuk Nongrum, Sneha Patgiri Kachari, N Christina, Porag Gogoi.

2nd – Bhutan Warriors – Tina Chetri, Badal Rai, Samir Darai, Sonam Choki, Deepsika Ghalley, Sushanta Rai.

3rd – Flavour Town – Milon Das, Mala Boro, Anjuma Begum, Nimisha Kashyap, Riya Subedi.

Indian Delight – Kesar Chetri, Dewani Kaman, Shimran Shill, Jagdish Chandra Payeng, Rahul Sarki

The event ended with a speech by our prestigious judges and the HOD of Discipline of Hospitality and Tourism Management Dr. Bhola Chourasia.

The success of the event is dedicated to the continuous hard work and team efforts of the faculties of Discipline of Hospitality and Tourism Management, Dr. Santosh Kr Upadhyaya, Jyotirmoy Choudhury, Mridu Pawan Rabha, Santanu Sarma, Meenakshi Das, Arjina Begum, and Mriganko Oza. The presence of special invitees Dean of Studies Dr. Bandana Dutta, Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Panveer Singh, all the trustee member, Advisor of Faculty of Commerce and Management Prof Homeswar Goswami Dean of Faculty of Commerce and Management Dr. Bidyut Bikas Das, The Registrar of the University and all the Deans has made it a grand and successful event.