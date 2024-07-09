AdtU hosts industry-leading seminar on Civil and Mechanical Engineering

Guwahati, July 9: Assam down town University is proud to announce a one-day seminar on Civil and Mechanical Engineering, led by industry expert Pradeepta Das, Project Manager at Larsen and Toubro's Building and Factories (B&F) division.



This free event, open to all, aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry, providing valuable insights and practical knowledge to students, professionals, and enthusiasts. The seminar will take place on July 12, 2024, at 11 am, in the 7th-floor auditorium of Building 3, down town Hospital, Guwahati, Assam.



Pradeepta Das, with his extensive experience in the field, will share his expertise on the latest trends, challenges, and innovations in Civil and Mechanical Engineering. Participants will gain industry-ready skills and knowledge, enhancing their career prospects.



To register, please fill out the Google Form: https://forms.gle/