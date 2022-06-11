84 years of service to the nation
Admit card for DHSFW 2022 for Grade 4 posts released; details here

By The Assam Tribune

Guwahati, June 11: The Directorate of Health and Family Welfare, DHSFW has released the admit card for Grade 4 posts examination. Candidates appearing for the Assam DME grade 4 examination 2022 can check and download their admit cards from the official websites: dhsfw.assam.gov.in

Alternatively the admit cards can also be downloaded from: dme.assam.gov.in, dhs.assam.gov.in, and ayush.assam.gov.in.

Assam DHSFW Grade 4 exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 19, 2022, in written format.

How to download DHSFW Assam Admit Card 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website: https://dhsfw.assam.gov.in/

Step 2: In the Home page click on: 'Admit Card for Written Examination of Grade-IV post'

Step 3: Click on the admit card download link

Step 4: Enter your credentials and submit.

Step 5: The admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and keep it for future reference.

The Assam Tribune


