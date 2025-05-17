A silent strain: Understanding and preventing hypertension

Observed every year on May 17, World Hypertension Day aims to raise awareness around the silent but deadly condition that affects millions across the globe—high blood pressure, or hypertension.

The 2025 theme, “Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer,” underscores the importance of regular monitoring and lifestyle management to prevent long-term health complications.

What is Hypertension?

Hypertension occurs when the force of blood pushing against the artery walls remains consistently high, making the heart work harder to pump blood. It is typically diagnosed when blood pressure readings reach 140/90 mmHg or higher. Blood pressure readings consist of two numbers:

Systolic pressure (the first number): the force when the heart pumps blood out.

Diastolic pressure (the second number): the pressure when the heart is at rest between beats.

For example, a reading of 120/80 mmHg is expressed as “120 over 80.”

Categories of Blood Pressure

According to the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association, blood pressure levels fall into four broad categories. A normal blood pressure reading is considered to be below 120/80 mmHg. If the systolic pressure—the top number—ranges from 120 to 129 mmHg, while the diastolic pressure remains below 80 mmHg, the condition is termed elevated blood pressure.

Stage 1 hypertension is diagnosed when the systolic pressure falls between 130 and 139 mmHg, or the diastolic pressure ranges from 80 to 89 mmHg. A reading of 140/90 mmHg or higher is classified as Stage 2 hypertension, indicating a more serious elevation that typically requires medical intervention.

The Global and National Picture

According to the Global Burden of Disease 2019 study, 19% of global deaths are linked to high blood pressure. In India, hypertension is a growing concern, affecting both men and women across all age groups.

In Assam, recent research published in 2024 on the National Library of Medicine website revealed an alarming 33.3% prevalence rate—a sign that the condition is becoming more common even in states with traditionally lower detection rates.

Startlingly, more than 1 in 10 young adults in India are now hypertensive. Many remain unaware of their condition, and only about 20% seek treatment.

Causes of Hypertension

Hypertension is broadly classified into two types, depending on its underlying causes. The more common form is primary (or essential) hypertension, which develops gradually over time and isn’t linked to a single identifiable cause. Instead, it often results from a combination of lifestyle and genetic factors—such as a poor diet high in salt or processed foods, lack of physical activity, and excessive alcohol consumption.

On the other hand, secondary hypertension has a clearly identifiable cause and tends to appear suddenly. It can be triggered by various medical conditions or substances, including kidney disease, thyroid disorders, and adrenal gland tumours. It may also be a side effect of certain medications like birth control pills, over-the-counter cold remedies, and painkillers. Other contributors include obstructive sleep apnea and the use of tobacco products, such as smoking and vaping.

Prevention: Small Changes, Big Impact

In an age of screen addiction, high stress, and fast food, making time for health may seem difficult—but it is essential. Here are some practical preventive measures:

Eat better: Focus on fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole foods. Reduce intake of packaged, processed items.

Stay active: Walk short distances, do home workouts, or practise light stretching.

Limit alcohol: Keep consumption in check to avoid additional heart strain.

Get adequate sleep: Aim for at least 6–7 hours of rest daily.

Manage stress: Seek professional help for anxiety or mental health concerns. Mindfulness practices can help, too.

A Note on Self-Care

Self-care isn’t just about indulgence—it’s about intention. It could be as simple as choosing a nutritious meal over junk food or prioritising sleep over late-night scrolling. Start small. Stay consistent.

There’s only one heart, and it beats for you. This World Hypertension Day, take the first step towards a healthier, longer life.