8th India Open International Rating Chess tournament begins in Guwahati

Guwahati, Dec 26: The 8th edition of the South Point School Guwahati India Open International Rating Chess Tournament 2024 was inaugurated on Wednesday.

396 players from across the country are participating in this 10 round Swiss League Fide Rated event played under classical time control. A total of ten lakhs rupees will be awarded as Prize money for the event. International Master Mayank Chakraborty is the top seed of the tournament.

The tournanent was inaugurated by making of symbolic moves on the chess board by Dr S Lakshmanan,IAS, Secretary Govt of Assam and Mayank Chakraborty, the top seed in the tournament in the presence of Kavyashree Mahanta, IAS, Secretary Govt of Assam, Dr B Kalyan Chakravarthy, Additional Chief Secretary Govt of Assam, Krishnanjan Chanda, Principal South Point School, Jyotirmoy Purkayastha, Vice President, South Point School Management Committee, Pulin Saha, Senior Sports correpondent among others.

The tournament is held every year coinciding with the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Late Atal Bihari Vajpayjee, the 10th Prime Minister of India. The tournament is organised by Assam Chess Club and South Point School Chess Academy.

International Arbiter Biswajit Bharadwaj is the chief Arbiter of the event.