84th Brahmaputra Board Meeting Held in Agartala, Tripura

Agartala, Feb 28: The 84th meeting of the Brahmaputra Board was held today in Agartala, Tripura, with a comprehensive review of the Board's ongoing and future activities. The meeting, chaired by Dr. Ranbir Singh, IAS, Chairman of the Brahmaputra Board, was attended by key members from both the central and state governments of the North Eastern (NE) region.

Notably, the meeting witnessed the first-time participation of representatives from the Gorkha Territorial Administration, highlighting a collaborative effort across different regional bodies.

Key decisions taken during the meeting included the preparation and updation of River Basin Master Plans for tributaries in Tripura, Sikkim, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya. These updates are crucial for strengthening water management and flood control measures across the Brahmaputra Basin.

Additionally, the formulation of a new River Island Policy for the Brahmaputra River was discussed, aimed at addressing the environmental and institutional challenges.

Other distinguished attendees included:

• Sh. Subodh Yadav, IAS, Joint Secretary (Administration), DoWR, RD & GR, Govt of India

• Sh. Anupam Prasad, Member (River Management), Central Water Commission,

• Sh. S. K. Sinha, Commissioner (B&B), DoWR, RD & GR, Govt of India

• Dr. S. P. Agarwal, Director, North Eastern Space Applications Centre

• Er. Abhay Kumar, General Manager, Brahmaputra Board

The meeting reaffirmed the Brahmaputra Board's commitment to collaborating with both central and state authorities to address the region's challenges and called for continued cooperation to achieve these objectives.