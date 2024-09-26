4th edition of start-up networking meet, Connect X held in Guwahati

Guwahati, Sept 26: IIM Calcutta Innovation Park, in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), organised the fourth edition of Assam’s biggest start-up networking meet, CONNECT.X, in Guwahati on September 24, 2024.

Designed to bring key stakeholders in the startup ecosystem under one roof for idea sharing, learning, networking and meaningful collaborations, the latest edition of the program saw the participation of around 120 start up founders, seasoned entrepreneurs, investors and leading representatives from corporates, PSUs, incubators and media houses in the region.

A major highlight was a keynote session by Pratap TP, founder of QwikCilver Solutions, the world’s first end-to-end gift card provider, where he shared his journey of building the start-up and its successful exit after being acquired by Pine Labs for over $100 million.

"Never say never—you never know when opportunities will come," he remarked. In addition, a panel discussion was conducted, focused on the importance of adopting emerging technologies to help startups stay relevant and competitive. Dr. Ringo Rajagopal, CEO of the US-based technology management solutions company, uMobi Solutions, and Nilotpal Boruah, co-founder of the homegrown technology startup, TechVariable, highlighted the need to align a company’s vision with technology adoption, rather than forcing trends like artificial intelligence and machine learning without purpose.

Adding a new freshness to the event was an experience-sharing session by Nayanjyoti Saikia, winner of MasterChef India S7, who detailed his journey of discovering his culinary passion at a young age, his trial-and-error experiences with a patisserie venture, and how MasterChef India became a turning point leading to the launch of his fine-dine venture, Roohani.

His journey of identifying his calling, overcoming hurdles, learning from mistakes, and evolving continuously as an entrepreneur resonated with the startup founders attending the event.

Other prominent attendees included Himanshu Acharya, Head of New Business Development at Mitsubishi Corporation India; Dr. Geetima Das Krishna, Head, NE - Invest India; Krishna Hazarika Rao, DGM (PR), Oil India Ltd.; veteran journalist and author Mrinal Talukdar; Zaveer Zaman, AGM (Investments), NEDFi Venture Capital Ltd.; Atreyee Borooah Thekedath, Founder of Web.com (India); and Jahnabi Phookan, Founder of Jungle Travels India, among others. New and emerging startup founders expressed their excitement about finally having a one-of-a-kind platform in the region to connect with prominent figures from the startup ecosystem, learn from their vast experience and gain valuable exposure.