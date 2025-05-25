4th Admission Fair to be held in Guwahati on May 27 & 28 in Vivanta

The much-awaited student recruitment events the 4th Admission Fair will be held on May 27 and 28, 2025 at Vivanta, Khanapara, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Widely regarded as one of Guwahati’s premier student-recruitment events, this fair brings together over 60 leading institutions from across India under one roof—offering free entry to students, parents, and educators.

Attendees can explore a broad spectrum of professional courses in engineering, hospitality, communication, IT, nursing, architecture, and other emerging fields. Participating colleges will host one-on-one guidance sessions to answer queries and clarify application procedures, while detailed discussions on facilities, fee structures, and scholarship opportunities will help families make informed comparisons.

For the first time, the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Indian Maritime University will join the fair to offer first hand insights on their educational and career pathways.

Organised by SAPE Career Fair—active since 2004 across India, Southeast Asia, and Africa—the event also features free career counselling and an aptitude test that maps over 300 skill attributes. Students receive a personalized report highlighting their strengths, preferred professions, and course recommendations.

The 4th Admission Fair is more than an information hub; it’s a launch pad for futures, guiding young aspirants to the programs and institutions best suited to their ambitions.





