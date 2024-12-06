194 APSC Success Stories Written by SPM IAS Academy

The results of the Combined Competitive Examination 2023, conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), have been declared, and SPM IAS Academy has once again proven its dominance.

Out of a total of 234 seats, an impressive 194 seats (approximately 83%) were secured by students of SPM IAS Academy, maintaining its legacy of excellence. Notably, 154 successful candidates were from the Academy’s classroom program, while another 40 students were partially involved with the institute.

SPM IAS Academy continues to stand as a benchmark for competitive exam preparation in Assam, with its students consistently achieving top ranks and outperforming others.















