12th Convocation of Assam Down Town University Celebrates Achievement & New Beginnings

The solemn occasion was graced by His Excellency, Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya, the Governor of Assam, who was warmly received by the Hon’ble Chancellor, Dr. N N Dutta and Vice Chancellor Prof. N.C Talukdar of the University. To commemorate the day, the Hon’ble Governor planted a sapling on the campus grounds, symbolizing growth, sustainability, and the nurturing of young minds.

The ceremony commenced with the Academic Procession and the rendition of the National Anthem and Assam State Anthem, after which the Hon’ble Governor formally declared the 12th Convocation open.

In his Welcome Address, the University leadership reflected on AdtU’s transformative journey and reaffirmed its commitment to creating future-ready graduates. The Vice Chancellor’s Report presented the university’s milestones over the past academic year, emphasizing advancements in academics, research, innovation, and collaborations.

A major highlight of the convocation was the conferment of the D.Sc. (Honoris Causa) upon Padma Shri Dr. Randeep Guleria, Former Director of AIIMS, New Delhi and current President of AIIMS, Bilaspur, and the D.Litt. (Honoris Causa) upon Dr. Sri Sri Pitambar Dev Goswami, 16th Satradhikar of Sri Sri Auniati Satra. The Hon’ble Governor conferred these honorary degrees in recognition of their outstanding contributions to knowledge, healthcare, and society. Following this, degrees were formally awarded to students across diverse faculties, including Ph.D., Postgraduate, and Undergraduate graduates, who successfully completed their academic journeys.

The convocation further celebrated excellence with the presentation of Gold Medals for Best Postgraduate to Ms. Punam Kumari, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Science, Best Undergraduate to Mr. Krishna Kumar Bharti, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Science, Best Placement Achiever to Ms. Nafisa Rahman Chiudhuri, Faculty of Commerce and Management and the AdtU Alumni Award for Inspiring Achievement to Ms. Leimapokpam Ranjita Devi, symbolizing the university’s dedication to nurturing talent across academic and professional spheres.

Another proud moment was the administering of the Oath of Dedication by the Best Postgraduate Student of the 2024–25 batch, reinforcing the values of integrity, service, and responsibility among the graduating class.

Addressing the gathering, His Excellency, the Governor of Assam, congratulated the graduates, lauded their achievements, and encouraged them to apply their knowledge and skills in shaping a better tomorrow for society and the nation. He further highlighted the importance of resilience, compassion, and innovation in the rapidly changing global landscape.

The event concluded with the signing of the Convocation Book, a heartfelt Vote of Thanks, and the National Anthem, marking the closure of a day filled with pride, achievement, and inspiration.

The 12th Convocation Ceremony of Assam down town University stood as a proof to the institution’s vision of excellence and its commitment to empowering students to become leaders, innovators, and changemakers of tomorrow.













(The views, opinions, and claims in this article are solely those of the author’s and do not represent the editorial stance of The Assam Tribune)



