After key ULFA-I cadre’s surrender, 3 held in Arunachal for trying to join outfit

Guwahati, Nov 25: A day after the surrender of United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I)’s self-styled general Arunoday Dahotia along the Indo-Myanmar border, three youth were detained in Arunachal Pradesh while allegedly attempting to join the banned outfit.

The three, identified as Nabottam Bowlari, Jayanta Konwar and Manjit Neog, were held at Kharsang, Changlang district, in on Monday. All are residents of Maithong village in Kakopathar.

According to officials, the trio had been attempting to cross over to join ULFA-I and were reportedly in touch with Dahotia, who surrendered on November 24.

“I got in touch with Arunoday Dahotia and was en route to join the outfit when the police arrested me,” Nabottam said. All three youths had been working outside Assam, officials added.

Earlier, Dahotia, also known as Bijit Gogoi, surrendered before the Assam Rifles near Pangsau Pass along the Indo-Myanmar border.

He was accompanied by his “personal security officer” Francis Asom. A key figure in the outfit’s 709 Battalion, Dahotia is widely regarded as a trusted aide of ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah.

The 46-year-old, hailing from Chabua, joined ULFA-I in 2002 and had earlier headed the outfit’s ‘publicity wing’.

He later rose to the positions of “general secretary” and “finance secretary”. Officials said he was the last Pakistan-trained cadre still active in the organisation.

Dahotia had also spent six years in China, where he learned the language and had previously stayed in Bangladesh.

Dahotia’s surrender is being seen as a significant setback for ULFA-I, given his rank and long-standing role within the outfit. He had been on the radar of Assam Police and central agencies as a high-value target.

Reacting to the development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, said the surrender does not alter the broader dynamics surrounding peace talks with ULFA-I.

He reiterated that the government will not hold political discussions with anyone other than Paresh Baruah.

He emphasised that talks can move forward only if the ULFA-I chief personally agrees to participate in the dialogue.